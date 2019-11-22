CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Bowdoin College women’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end in a 3-0 loss to Carthage in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Thursday night.

The Polar Bears ended a phenomenal season with a record of 21-8 and as New England regional champions.

The fourth-ranked Lady Reds improved to 31-3 and advanced to the NCAA semifinals today where they will play defending national champion Emory.

Carthage came away with the victory with set scores of 25-18, 25-14, 25-22.

The Polar Bears kept the first set close, and held a 14-13 lead midway through the set following an ace from Kate Kiser. Carthage slowly pulled ahead, however, using a 5-1 run to take a 18-15 lead and force a timeout. The Lady Reds came out of the break on 5-2 surge to pull away in the 25-18 win.

Carthage rolled in the second set, taking an early 14-6 lead on the Polar Bears and never looking back. Bowdoin stayed within striking distance, closing to within 14-9, but Carthage answered with a 6-1 surge to put the set out of reach.

Bowdoin did not go away in the third, scoring the first three points and holding an early 6-4 advantage. Carthage replied with another big run, this time a 6-0 surge to take a lead they didn’t relinguish. The Polar Bears pulled to within a single point on two occasions late in the set, but Carthage scored four of the final six points to take a 25-22 win and clinch the match.

In her final game at Bowdoin, senior Caroline Flaharty was tied for the team lead with 11 kills while also earning nine digs and two service aces. Ashley Williams also had 11 kills for Bowdoin with Ella Haugen (19 assists) and Kate Kiser (14 assists) leading the Polar Bear attack. Emily King had a team-high 11 digs.

Carthage was led by 13 kills from Haley Horner.

Bowdoin’s three-member senior class of Flaharty, Gabby Koenig and Danielle Abrams finished their careers with a record of 80-30, including a 50-10 record over the last two seasons, the 2018 NESCAC Championship and the 2019 NCAA Regional championship.

Football

Bowdoin senior running back Nate Richam-Odoi has been named First Team All-New England Small College Athletic Conference in awards handed out by the league Tuesday.

Richam-Odoi is the first Bowdoin running back to earn First Team All-NESCAC recognition in NESCAC history, dating back to the league’s institution in 2000.

The senior carried the ball 189 times for a career-high 830 yards this season for Bowdoin, averaging 4.4 yards per rush with seven touchdowns. His 830 yards were second in the conference and were the fourth-most in a single-season in program history while his 2,186 yards are fifth in school history.

Additionally, he caught a career-high 26 passes out of the backfield for 238 yards, giving him 1068 yards from scrimmage.

