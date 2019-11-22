An 11-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car Friday morning in Portland.
The incident was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Park Avenue near St. James Street, according to police. The child was taken to a local hospital.
The child’s injuries are not believed to be serious, according to police.
Police did not immediately have any details available about the driver of the car or whether any citations had been issued.
