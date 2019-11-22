BRUNSWICK (11-0) vs. MARSHWOOD (10-1)

WHERE: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

LIVE STREAMS: whou.live/football or nfhsnetwork.com

LAST MEETING: Marshwood def. Brunswick, 49-0, in the 2018 Class B state title game

OVERVIEW: For the fourth time in six seasons, South champion Marshwood will face North winner Brunswick for the state title. Marshwood has won the three previous finals, including last year’s lopsided victory. But this time the Dragons are healthy and undefeated. … This will be the Hawks’ sixth championship game appearance since Alex Rotsko took over as coach in 2012. In that time, Marshwood is 79-13, with four state titles. That’s the most wins in Maine, and second only to Thornton Academy (75-10) in terms of winning percentage. … Brunswick has established itself as the team to beat in Class B North each year and is making its fifth championship game appearance in six years. The Dragons won the 2016 championship against Kennebunk. They are 64-22 since 2012. … Marshwood defeated Kennebunk 32-6 in the South final; Brunswick beat Lawrence 42-14 in the North final.

BRUNSWICK’S KEYS TO VICTORY: The Dragons’ stars need to shine and create big plays, said Coach Dan Cooper, something that hasn’t happened in the previous championship games against Marshwood. The offense is built around fullback Owen Richardson (1,672 yards, 20 TDs) who has rushed for 636 yards and seven touchdowns in three playoff games. If Richardson can make consistent gains, that will open more space for speedy threats Mitch Leinert (1,155 yards, 14 TDs) and Cody Larson (512 yards, 7 TDs). … Senior quarterback Noah Goddard (460 passing yards, 8 TDs) hasn’t had to throw often because Brunswick has been rarely challenged, outscoring its opponents, 507-153. But he will likely need to keep drives alive Saturday. … Goddard leads a good secondary that must be able to tackle in space and stick with Marshwood’s receivers. Linebacker Jack Harvey is the leading tackler, and Treyvon McKenzie is a playmaker at defensive end (13 sacks).

MARSHWOOD’S KEYS TO VICTORY: The two-time defending champions can run the ball with any team, led by senior fullback Justin Bryant (1,282 yards, 10.4 yards per carry, 28 TDs). John Valentine and speedy sophomore Cam Cornett are both adept at getting to the edge. But if the past two title games are an indicator, the Hawks will open up the passing game, and strong-armed senior Connor Caverly (1,049 yards, 13 TDs) has a deep receiving corps, led by 6-foot-2 Cullen Casey. … Marshwood has outscored its opponents 502-90. … Led by Bryant at inside linebacker, the Hawks have allowed opponents only 2.7 yards per carry. If the defense can contain Brunswick’s run game, then ball-hawking defensive backs like Valentine and Casey have the ability to create turnovers.

