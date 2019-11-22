BOSTON — Tyler Madden scored three goals as Northeastern cruised to a 5-2 win over the University of Maine in a men’s hockey game on Friday evening.

Aidan McDonough added a goal and two assists for the Huskies (6-4-2, 3-3-1 in Hockey East). Zach Solow added a goal and an assist, and Craig Pantano had 22 saves.

Eduards Tralmaks and Ben Poisson each scored a goal for UMaine (7-3-2, 4-2-2), which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Swayman had 22 saves.

ENDICOTT 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Zach Mazur scored twice as the Gulls (5-1, 4-1 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (4-2, 4-1) in Biddeford.

James Winkler and Luke Rodgers also scored for Endicott.

Tyler Seltenreich and Ryan Bloom scored for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, SUFFOLK 1: Mark Tomaschek scored in overtime to lift the Huskies (1-5, 1-4 NEHC) to a win over the Rams (1-4, 0-3) in Charlestown, Mass.

Cody Braga gave USM a 1-0 lead in the first period, before Billy Roche tied it in the second for Suffolk.

Brock Padgham, Adam Withers, Derek Tillotson and Brendan Dowler each had an assist for the Huskies.

Anthony D’Aloisio stopped 33 shots for Southern Maine.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, JOHNSON & WALES 1: Brianna Doty and Amanda Piknick each scored as the Huskies (3-4, 3-2 NECH) held off the Wildcats (3-2-1, 2-1) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Doty scored less than two minutes into the game, with an assist from Jenna House.

Piknick made it 2-1 in the second period with an assist from Shannon Colbert. Whitney Padgett made 25 saves.

Hannah Tracy scored in the third period for Johnson & Wales.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2, BECKER 1: Marykate Drinkwater scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, as the Nor’easters (3-0-1, 2-0-1 Colonial Hockey Conference) beat the Hawks (2-5, 1-4 CHC) in Biddeford.

Drinkwater scored her first goal on a power play late in the first period, with an assist from Shannon Nadeau. Julia Benjamin made 21 saves.

Gabby Petrisin scored a power-play goal for the Hawks, in the second period. Madelyn Morgan stopped 40 shots.

COLBY 2, BOWDOIN 1: McKinley Karpa scored in overtime off a feed from Tess Dupre to lead the Mules (3-0, 3-0 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (2-1, 2-1) in Brunswick.

Anna Cosentino gave Colby a 1-0 lead in the second period with an assist from Karpa. Angelina Joyce tied it for Bowdoin with just over four minutes remaining in the third.

Nina Prunster made 28 saves for Colby, while Dani Marquez stopped 31 shots for Bowdoin.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 95, GORDON 77: Sam Jefferson was 14 for 20 shooting, including 7 of 9 from behind the 3-point line, and finished with 35 points as the Mules (4-0) beat the Scots (1-2) in Waterville.

Matt Hanna added 21 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals for Colby.

Noah Tyson had 13 points, while Alex Dorion had 10 points and six rebounds.

Eric Demers had 28 points for Gordon.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 80, COLBY-SAWYER 35: Four players scored in double figures and the Polar Bears (3-0) beat the Chargers (3-1) in Bridgewater, Mass.

Moira Train had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals for Bowdoin.

Sela Kay added 12, while Anika Helmke had 11 and Megan Tan 10.

Sydney Noyes had seven points to lead Colby-Sawyer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous