Greater Portland

Benefits

Toys for Tots Fundraiser: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Bring a new unwrapped toy or donate cash or gift cards. Hosted by Stars & Stripes Brewing Company, AMVETS, AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Sons Of AMVETS Post 3 & 6 and the Wells Elks. Stars & Stripes Brewing Company, 8 Varney Road, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Friday 11/29

Give Back Friday Sock Drive: 11 a.m. Allagash Brewing Company hosts a sock donation drive for Preble Street. Ends Tuesday, Dec. 3. Allagash Brewing Company Tasting Room, 50 Industrial Way, Portland. Visit allagash.com for more information.

Saturday 11/30

Raise the Roof Benefit Concert: 6:30 p.m. Proceeds fund structural work at Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St. To RSVP call 829-3419, [email protected] cumberlanducc.org/monte-selby-raise-the-roof.

Friday 12/6

Songs with a Purpose Concert: 7 p.m. Supports survivors of human trafficking, admission $25 gift cards or cash. Summit Community Church, 368 Gorham Road, Scarborough.

Saturday 12/7

Day of Hope: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A student-organized conference featuring Maine leaders addressing the topic of hope: where they find it and how they use it. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Maine. Yarmouth Performing Arts Center, 286 W. Elm St, Yarmouth. $5 students, $7 adults. dayofhopemaine.com.

Yoga for the Press Herald Toy Fund: 1-2 p.m. Donation-based yoga flow class with live music to benefit the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund. Freeport Yoga Company, 81 Bow St., Freeport. facebook.com/PressHeraldToyFund/.

Books/Authors

First Tuesday Book Club: 12-1 p.m. first Tuesday of every month. Free and open to all. Membership recommended. Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland.

First Friday Authors in the Library: 5-8 p.m. first Friday of every month. For more information email [email protected] Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland.

Libby Library Book Club: 6-7 p.m. first Wednesday of every month. Libby Memorial Library, 27 Staples St., Old Orchard Beach. Call 934-4351 for more information.

Thursday 12/5

Poetry in the Library – Royal River Poets: 7-9 p.m. Merrill Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free, facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary/.

Ongoing

Betsy Ross House Book Group, 1:30 p.m. first Thursday, hosted by South Portland Library at Betsy Ross House in South Portland. Members choose books that are part of the mainstream cultural current, 767-7660, bit.ly/2EUGguO.

Come! Sit! Read!, reading dog program, 3:30-5 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Portland Public Library; 3-4 p.m. first and third Mondays, Riverton Branch Library, registration required, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/come-sit-read.

Evening Book Group, 7-8:30 p.m., third Thursday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Journaling in the Library, 5:30-7 p.m., third Wednesday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, for teens and adults.

Life 101, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, 10:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday, books that improve quality of life, establish good habits, and live more creatively and happily, southportlandlibrary.com/book-groups/.

Many Voices Teen Book Group, 1-2 p.m., last Saturday, Portland Public Library, open to ages 12-19 interested in exploring diversity through contemporary YA fiction, [email protected], 871-1700, ext. 773.

Morning Book Group, 9:30-11 a.m. second Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Morning Book Group, 10:30 a.m. third Tuesday, South Portland Public Library, informal group where newcomers always welcome, southportlandlibrary.com/book-groups.

Peaks Island Book Group, 129 Island Ave., 7-8 p.m. first Tuesday, 766-5540, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

Portland Public Library Book Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., third Tuesday, 871-1700, ext. 705, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

Reader’s Circle, 7 p.m. last Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth; free and open to the public, registration not required.

Riverton Book Group, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, 6:30-7:30 p.m. second Thursday, 797-2915, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

The Branch Book Group, 6 p.m. first Monday, Memorial Branch Library, 155 Wescott Road, South Portland, new members always welcome, 775-1835.

Writers’ Accountability Group, 10 a.m. to noon, third Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth, all levels of expertise and genres welcome.

Writers’ Group, 2 p.m. Fridays. Provides feedback, inspiration, encouragement. South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland. southportlandlibrary.com.

Bulletin Board

Friday 12/6

Annual Holiday Tea: 1-2 p.m. Light refreshments, warm conversation and pleasant company. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free, facebook.com/freeportcommunitylibrary/.

Ongoing

Bingo, 5-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, hosted by Scarborough Lions at 201 John Roberts Road, South Portland.

Chess Club, Thomas Memorial Library, 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, for enthusiasts of all ages.

Freestyle Freeport: 2-7 p.m. Every third Thursday. Meet the makers, tastings and receptions, guest performers and more. visitfreeport.com.

Maine Genealogical Society, 12:30 p.m., first Saturday of every month, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome.

Sacred Harp Singing, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Open community singing, free, all welcome.

Scarborough Garden Club, 12:30 p.m. third Thursday, Hillcrest Retirement Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave. New members welcome, scarboroughgardenclub.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m. every Friday, The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough, breakfast and featured speaker, public welcome, Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or [email protected]

Call for Volunteers

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, ongoing volunteer opportunities for caring people who can offer three to four hours per week, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, 772-0115.

American Red Cross needs volunteers in the disaster services, health and safety and administration departments, 874-1192, ext. 115.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is looking for people who can positively impact a child a few hours each month, 773-5437, somebigs.org.

Cumberland Area Rides and Aging in Place need drivers, companions and others to help older residents in Cumberland/North Yarmouth. Drivers contact 829-3367, [email protected] Other volunteers contact [email protected], 245-8033.

Eastern Cemetery, volunteers needed to photograph and transcribe gravestones at the Portland site for Spirits Alive; conservationists and gardeners also needed, more at spiritsalive.org/index.htm.

HART Cat Shelter: Ongoing need for morning volunteers from 8-11 a.m., 302 Range Road, Cumberland. Apply at hartofme.com or 829-4116.

Hospice volunteers wanted to be part of the VNA Home Health Hospice team, bringing comfort to those facing a terminal illness. Contact Beth Simmons at 400-8852 or [email protected]

Portland Area Villages seeks volunteers to help seniors age in place, including transportation, errands, calls/visits, light housework and gardening, 370-1896, [email protected] to learn more.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has an ongoing need for volunteers to assist refugees, 881-8550.

Road To Recovery needs drivers to transport cancer patients to treatment in Cumberland County. Must be 18 or older, with a valid license, reliable vehicle, clean driving record and proof of insurance. Free training, American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345, or cancer.org.

Yarmouth Senior Programs, volunteers needed for Friendly Visitor Program, Phone Pals Program and a Handy Helper Service to assist local elders. Contact Maureen Brosnan at 835-9866 or [email protected]

Dining Out

Community Lunch: 12 p.m. every Tuesday, 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. 12 p.m. every Thursday, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs. For more information call 775-4939.

Community Dinner: 5 p.m. every Tuesday, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members age 55+ and families with children. 5 p.m. every Wednesday, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at 4 Brentwood St. and 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs. For more information call 775-4939.

Thursday 11/28

Thanksgiving Dinner: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Portland Club, 156 State St., Homemade with all of the fixin’s. Free and open to all.

Thanksgiving Dinner: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, 271 Main St., Saco. See goodshepherdparish.us/events/thanks-giving-dinner or call 282-3321 for more information. Free and open to all.

Friday 12/6

Casserole Supper: 5-6 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. $5-$9.

Saturday 12/7

Sparkle Weekend Chowder Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. First Parish Church, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10/person.

Bean Supper: 4-6 p.m. First Saturday of the month. Adults $8, child $4. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough.

Bean Supper: 5-7:30 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $5- $8. facebook.com/pridescornerucc/.

Ongoing

Friday Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Friday of each month (except January and July). Open to the public. North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Free.

Health

Ongoing

AARP/Alzheimer’s Association Resource Finder, programs, events, services, housing options, communityresourcefinder.org.

Chill Skills & Mindfulness Group: 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Learn skills to recognize and manage stress and anxiety, plus how to keep a positive mindset and change negative thinking. University Health & Counseling Services Office, Gorham Campus, 156 Upton Hill, Portland. Free.

Dempsey Center, free wellness classes, complementary therapies, nutritional counseling for cancer patients and their families, 778 Main St., South Portland, dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Introduction to the Dempsey Center – South Portland: Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.; Thursdays, 3 p.m. Comprehensive overview of free services available, register online or call 774-2200.

Mammograms/Pap Test available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging specialist available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Support and resources for older adults and caregivers, 835-9866 or [email protected]

The Good Morning Program, free safety check-in call seven days a week for seniors/disabled in Brunswick, Harpswell and Freeport. Call Brunswick Police Department for details at 725-6621, ext. 4310.

Yarmouth Reassurance Program: seniors, the infirm, disabled or adults living alone can call the Yarmouth Police Department daily to confirm well-being, call 846-3333 for an application.

Just for Kids

Teen Advisory Board: 2:30-3:30 p.m. every first and third Wednesday during the academic calendar year. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

Anime Club, 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Age 13 and up, no registration required.

Art Time for Kids, 11-11:45 a.m. Saturdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, freestyle with stories and music.

Baby and Me, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Freeport Community Library, social time for infants and caregivers with toys and music, 865-3307, freeportlibrary.com.

Baby Builders, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. New weekly building and playing program for newborns to age 4. Free, southportlandlibrary.com.

Baby Singalong, Falmouth Memorial Library, 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Yoga, 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of the month; Infant/Toddler Story Time Tuesday 10 and 10:15 a.m.; Pre-School Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Thursdays, 781-2351.

Baby Story Time: 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Ages: 0-12 months. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Board Game Café, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., second Saturday, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, varying selection.

Book Bambinos: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, southportlandlibrary.com.

Burbank Chess Club for Kids, 10:30-noon last Saturday, Burbank Branch Library, 377 Stevens Ave., Portland, all abilities welcome, free and open to the public, 774-4229, [email protected]

Chess Club, 9-11 a.m., Thomas Memorial Library, all ages welcome to drop in.

Children’s Story Hours: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth: Baby Bounces and Books, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Fridays; Tales and Tunes, preschool story hour 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays; Tales for Twos, 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays.

Crafternoons, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, drop-in for age 10 and older.

Dungeons & Dragons Club, 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library. Open to age 11 and older, Registration required, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Families Discover Great Artists, 3-4 p.m. first Saturday, Thomas Memorial Library, drop-in for ages 4 and older.

Family Story Play Yoga, 11-11:45 a.m., third Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

First Friday Games & Film Night, 5:30-8 p.m. first Friday of each month, Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road. Giant games for both young kids and teens; film at 6:30 p.m., refreshments available, free and open to the public.

Friday Fun, Falmouth Memorial Library, different activities weekly 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Lego Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. third Wednesday for ages 5-11, Freeport Community Library, supervision required.

LEGOs in the Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Wednesday during the school year, South Portland Public Library, for ages 5 and up.

Letter Zoo, 10:30 a.m. Fridays, South Portland Public Library, stories and songs for ages 3-5.

LitWits, 4:15-4:45 p.m., third Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, for grade 6 and up. Registration required through [email protected]

Many Voices Teen Book Group, 2:30-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Portland Public Library, open to ages 12-19 who are interested in exploring diversity through contemporary YA fiction, 871-1700, ext. 773.

Preschool Story Time – Freeport: 10-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Ages 4-6. Adult supervision required for children 11 and under. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Preschool Story Time – Portland: 10:30-11 a.m. Fridays at Burbank Branch, 377 Stevens Ave., Portland. 10:15-11 a.m. Fridays at Peaks and 10:45-11:30 a.m. at Riverton. 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. For children aged 3-5. portlandlibrary.com.

Rhythm and Rhymes for Babies: 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Early literacy stories and songs for babies from birth to 24 months and their caregivers. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com.

Sign Language Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m., first Tuesday through August, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, for newborns to age 6.

Spanish Language Story Time, 10:30-11 a.m. first Thursday, Portland Public Library, stories, songs and dances for newborns through age 5.

Tail Waggin’ Tales, reading program with therapy dogs, 15-minute increments 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Friday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, [email protected] to sign up.

Tales for Twos at Burbank: 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays. For 2-year-olds and their caregivers. Burbank Branch, 377 Stevens Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com.

Teen After Hours, 6-8 p.m., first Friday, Portland Public Library, includes pizza along with video, board and card games and movies. Space is limited, must register at the teen desk.

Teen Group: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Dempsey Center South Portland, 778 Main St. Free, dempseycenter.org.

Therapy Dog Read Aloud: 4-5 p.m. Mondays. For your own special time with one of our dogs please call ahead to save your spot. Adult supervision required. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Toddle Town, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, songs, rhymes and bounces for ages 1-3.

Toddler Story Time: 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport, variety of farm/nature programs daily for all ages, wolfesneck.org/calendar.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Farmer for the Morning: 10-11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Children help with farm chores, explore, meet the animals and participate in themed activities. 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. $5.

Yoga for Kids: 10:30-11 a.m. First Tuesday of the month. Ages 2-6. Adult supervision required for children 11 and under. This event is free and open to the public. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive.

Support

Monday 12/2

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Support Group: 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, and Tuesday, Dec. 3. For caregivers and people with Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor and dystonia who have DBS or want to learn more. Casco Bay YMCA, 14 Old South Freeport Road, Freeport. Free.

Ongoing

Aging in Place Cumberland: Free rides for older Cumberland/North Yarmouth residents, Handy Helpers for minor repairs; medical equipment loans; Friendly Visitor program. To apply or refer, 245-8033, [email protected], AIPCumberland.org. For rides, 829-3367, [email protected]

Chronic Pain Support Group of Greater Portland: 5:30-7 p.m. fourth Tuesday every month. For individuals and caregivers. New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, 335 Brighton Ave., Portland. Free, encompasshealth.com.

Dempsey Center – South Portland, free support groups and classes for cancer patients and their families, dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center serving Cumberland County with legal help, shelter and support. For information about support groups held in Bridgton, Brunswick or Portland call 874-1973; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066, throughthesedoors.org.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 12 Step Program addresses food obsession, overeating, undereating and bulimia. Find a local meeting at foodaddicts.org, 775-2132.

Grief After Cancer Loss: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Dempsey Center South Portland, 778 Main St. Free, dempseycenter.org.

Grief Support for Individuals and Groups, Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, contact Carol Schoneberg-Robinson for schedule, 289-3651, [email protected]

Hospice Grief Support Group, Compassus, 23 Spring St., Suite C, Scarborough, 761-6967, compassushealthcare.com.

Introduction to the Dempsey Center – South Portland: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 11:30 a.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.; Comprehensive overview of free services available, register online at dempseycenter.org or call 774-2200.

Kids First Center, Nonesuch River Plaza, 51 US Route 1, Suite S, Scarborough, educational support for parents and children experiencing separation, divorce and/or co-parenting, 761-2709, [email protected], kidsfirstcenter.org.

LaLeche League, every Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, lllofmenh.org/portland.html.

Living Well in North Yarmouth free ride service, call Steven Palmer at 829-6230.

Maine Buddy Program provides one-to-one, peer support from trained volunteers for adults dealing with cancer, dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Maine Cancer Mentors, a program of the Dempsey Center, matches cancer patients with trained volunteer mentors to provide emotional support from someone who’s been there. Call 795-8250 or visit dempseycenter.org/cancer-mentors to learn more.

Mended Hearts Cardiac Support Group, 6-8 p.m. first Thursday most months, Maine Medical Center Learning Resource Center, 100 West Campus Drive, Scarborough. Support also available in person, by phone or email. Contact Robyn Shaw for more information at 523-0883, [email protected]

Overeaters Anonymous, find local meetings at oamaine.org.

Parkinson’s Disease weekly support group, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Casco Bay YMCA, 14 Old South Freeport Road, Freeport, for patients, family, caregivers, 865-3417.

ROCC Support Groups: The Recovery Oriented Campus Center at USM hosts several support groups. Top floor of Sullivan Gym, Portland. Visit usm.maine.edu/recovery-oriented-campus-center for more information.

S.M.A.R.T. Recovery, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 66 State St., Portland, alternative or supplement to traditional 12-step groups, contact Jim at 787-1212.

South Portland Food Cupboard, 130 Thadeus St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 5-7 p.m. first Wednesday of the month for residents of South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth and surrounding communities, 874-0379, southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners. The Tender Living Care Program offers peer support to everyone in the family facing a life-impacting illness, 775-5216, cgcmaine.org. 555 Forest Ave., Portland.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

TOPS Club, weight-loss support group, find a local meeting at tops.org/tops/TOPS/FindAMeeting.aspx.

Wellness Through Art, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 66 State St., Portland, peer-led, recovery focused art group. Contact Patrick at 618-0318.

Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, connects resources such as clothing, heating assistance, food and rides to people in need, ycan.info.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Eldering Discussion Group: 1 p.m. first Wednesday of the month. Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/eldering-discussion-group/ for more information.

The Essentials of College Planning: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Goodwill Workforce Solutions, 190 Lancaster St., Portland; 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., South Portland; 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Portland Adult Education, 14 Locust St., Portland. For adults 19 and over. Hosted by Maine Educational Opportunity Center. Visit meoc.maine.edu/workshops/workshop-schedule/ for additional dates or call 800-281-3703 for more information.

Purls of Wisdom: Knitting and Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Every Tuesday Nov. 12 through Dec. 10. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Wednesday 11/27

Makers at the Hall: 7-8 p.m. Speaker David Masury, furniture designer and maker. Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. Free for members, $8 general admission. mainecharitablemechanicassociation.com.

Tuesday 12/3

Alzheimer’s Disease – Communication Strategies That Work: 3 p.m. OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Call 781-4460 to RSVP. Free, oceanviewrc.com.

Wednesday 12/4

Media and Foreign Policy: 6:30 p.m. Part of the OceanView Lecture Series. OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Free and open to all. camdenconference.org.

Thursday 12/5

Socrates Cafe: 6:30 p.m. Socrates Cafe is an opportunity for ordinary people to wrestle with the “big questions” in a facilitated, volunteer-led discussion. South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland. southportlandlibrary.com.

Saturday 12/7

Craft Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Using Christmas ornaments (and making some) as a vehicle for discussion about family and traditions. By reservation. Donations accepted to cover cost of materials. For more information and to reserve a spot call 865-4012. South Freeport Church, Community Hall, 98 South Freeport Road.

Ongoing

A Common Yarn Needlework Group, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, 781-2351.

Adult Coloring Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, materials provided. Free and open to the public.

Conversational Spanish at Riverton: 6:30-7:30 p.m. First and third Thursday of the month. For teens and adults. Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com.

Democracy Cafe, 6:30-8 p.m., second Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth.

Eastern Cemetery Walking Tours, 11 a.m. daily to October, reserve at spiritsalive.org/index.htm or day of, Congress Street gate, Portland. $10, students/seniors $5, cash or check only, benefits Spirits Alive.

Essentials of College Planning, Portland, free for adults 19 and older, to register or more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or see meoc.maine.edu.

Freeport Wild Bird Supply – Free Bird Walks: 8-10 a.m. Saturdays. Geared towards birders of all skill levels. Freeport Wild Bird Supply, 541 US Route 1. Free, visitfreeport.com.

Freeport Woman’s Club Meeting: 1:30-3 p.m. third Friday of the month, September-June. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Greater Portland Landmarks Walking Tours, five different historical walks offered through Oct. 18, $10/$8 in advance, portlandlandmarks.org/tours.

Job Corps Training Information, Maine Job Corps, 190 Lancaster St., Portland, call 631-1453 for schedule.

KnitChat!, 10 a.m. Fridays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, southportlandlibrary.com.

Knitting Group, 1 p.m. Mondays, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Maine Genealogical Society, Greater Portland Chapter, 12:30 p.m. first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome, 409-6205.

Maine Job Seekers, free classes about employment, services and programs, Maine Department of Labor, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, mainecareercenter.com, 822-3300.

Maine Skeins Crafters, noon-1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month. Snacks and tea provided. Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. Free, mainecharitablemechanicassociation.com.

Maine Wildlife Lecture Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Second Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Spanish Group, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, all levels welcome.

Senior Tech, 10:30 a.m. to noon, fourth Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth, bring questions and devices.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:15-8:15 p.m. fourth Tuesday through the end of the year, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth. All abilities welcome to learn from award-winning songwriter Jud Caswell.

Tech Help Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, drop-in help from the high school tech team.

Technology Tutoring at Portland Public Libraries, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverton, first Wednesday of the month; Burbank, third Wednesday; Peaks Island, second Wednesday; Main Branch, fourth Wednesday. Registration required, 871-1700 x 708.

Unemployed Professional Group, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, registration not required.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: