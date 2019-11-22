Benefits

Toys for Tots Fundraiser: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Bring a new unwrapped toy or donate cash or gift cards. Stars & Stripes Brewing Company, 8 Varney Road, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 12/7

Festival of Greens Holiday Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Benefits the Bath Garden Club. Winter Street Center, 880 Washington St.

Brunswick Jr. High School Tree Sale: 8-11 a.m. Benefits BJHS Music. Freshly cut trees and wreaths for sale, community bake sale, live music. BJHS, 65 Columbia Ave., Brunswick.

Portland Press Herald Toy Fund: 1-2 p.m. Donation-based yoga flow class with live music to benefit the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund. Freeport Yoga Company, 81 Bow St., Freeport. facebook.com/PressHeraldToyFund.

Dining Out

Friday 12/6

Annual Holiday Tea: 1-2 p.m. Light refreshments, warm conversation and pleasant company. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free, facebook.com/freeportcommunitylibrary.

Saturday 12/7

Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St., Lisbon. Free, lisbonumchurch.org.

Fairs & Festivals

Midcoast Tree Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1. Admission $2 for adults, 12 and under free. St. John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Christmas Marketplace: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 6; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. barmillscommunitychurch.org/christmas-events.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest: Friday, Dec. 6-Dec. 8. Most events are free. Visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com/ for details.

Saturday 11/30

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Maine Chapter. Brunswick Elks, 179 Park Row, Brunswick.

Brunswick’s Tree Lighting with Santa: 2 p.m. Town Mall. Horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa and Frosty the Snowman, carol singers. Free. midcoastmaine.com.

Thursday 12/5

Mid Coast Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Holiday and seasonal items and baked goods. Mid Coast Hospital Café, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick.

Saturday 12/7

Sparkles Christmas Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saint Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

Tree Lighting Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Centennial Hall, 928 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell Historic Park. For more information call Becky at 833-6159.

Celebration by the Sea: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tree lighting, Santa & Mrs. Claus, arts and crafts, 1 Old Orchard St., Old Orchard Beach. Free, oldorchardbeachmaine.com.

Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lyman Moore Middle School, 171 Auburn St., Portland. Free, facebook.com/LymanMooreMiddleSchool.

Partners for World Health International Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Partners for World Health, 40 Walch Drive, Portland. Free, partnersforworldhealth.org.

St. Augustine Christmas Fair and Silent Auction: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saco Grange, 168 North St., Saco. Visit staugustine-aca.org or call Val at 860-237-1874 for more information.

Christmas Craft Fair and Haddock Chowder Luncheon: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blue Point Congregational Church UCC, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Email [email protected] for more information. Free, bluepointchurch.org.

Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Congregational Church of South Portland, 301 Cottage Road. Handicapped accessible.

Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by North Yarmouth Academy. North Yarmouth Academy’s gymnasium, 154 Main St., and Safford Center cafeteria, 148 Main St., Yarmouth.

Music

Holiday Concert: 2 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Benefits Harpswell Aging at Home, freewill offering.

Santa Hustle 5K to benefit Easterseals Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND — This year’s annual Santa Hustle Maine 5K on Dec. 8 will benefit Easterseals Maine, an organization dedicated to providing exceptional services for people with disabilities or special needs and their families. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and starts at 8 a.m. at The Maine Mall.

Join participants dressed as Santa as they make the trek, rain/snow or shine. Registration costs $49.75 through Dec. 7 and $60 on race day. Throughout the 5K course there will be cookie and candy stations, followed by a party that includes awards, medals for top finishers and, of course, milk and cookies.

“Santa Hustle creates a magical experience over the holidays, and it really has something for everyone,” said race series founder Aaron Del Mar in a press release.

Santa Hustle races take place across the country and can also be participated in virtually from Dec. 1-31. For more information or to register visit santahustle.com/maine, call 847-829-4536 or email [email protected] Volunteers are also needed, as Santa’s elves are needed to distribute packets, hand out snacks and check gear during the event.

