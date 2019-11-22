School gets recycling grant

Windham High School was among the Maine schools to share a $25,000 grant from ecomaine during the recent America Recycles Week. Recipients were chosen by ecomaine’s Outreach and Recycling Committee based on specific criteria, such as project outline and the school’s commitment to the program, ease of project replication and the likelihood of the program’s success and sustainability.

WHS was recognized for its recycling and composting efforts in the school’s cafeteria. Ecomaine is a Portland-based nonprofit, recycling and waste-to-energy operation. Their School Recycling Grants program is an annual effort to boost landfill diversion programs in schools throughout the communities they serve.

Be Santa to a Senior

Home Instead Senior Care is seeking community members who would like to give an area senior a special holiday gift by being part of their “Be Santa to a Senior” program. Now through Dec. 2, stop by Blue Seal Seeds, 43 Main St., South Windham, Chute’s Family Restaurant, 686 Roosevelt Trail or Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, and look for a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments featuring the names of seniors and their desired gifts. Choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and then bring the gift with the name ornament attached back to the place where you originally picked up the ornament. There’s no need for wrapping. Community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts.

Cancer support meeting

There will be a special meeting for caretakers of people coping with cancer at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Windham Public Library. If cancer survivors wish to come, there will be a separate meeting for them. There will be no monthly meeting in December.

Bicentennial calendar fundraiser

The Windham Historical Society is celebrating next year’s 200th anniversary of Maine’s statehood by offering their Commemorative Bicentennial Calendars for sale. With pencil and ink drawings by Windham resident and Historical Society member Jerry Black, text by Walter Lunt and design by the talented Rebecca Clark of Windham, the calendar will give you a glimpse of life in 1820. The calendars come packaged as 12 posters that are suitable for framing and cost $12. If you would like a frame, they are being sold separately for $8 each. For $20, you get the perfect holiday gift for your friends or a favorite history buff.

To place an order, call the Windham Historical Society at 892-1433. You can also purchase them on Dec. 1 at the Community Tree Lighting ceremony taking place from 5-7 p.m. at the Windham Public Safety Building, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Town Hall lobby and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Lowes Windham. They are also available at Mills and Co. and the Windham Flower Shop. Proceeds from the sale of the calendars will go to the Society’s Village Green project.

Financial aid for rec

If you’d like to be a more active participant in the Windham Parks & Recreation Department’s community activities, but your current financial situation prohibits you from doing so, financial assistance is now available for both youth and senior programs. Contact Rene Daniels at Social Services, 892-1906, or Parks & Rec at 892-1905 for more specifics. To apply for assistance online, visit www.windhamrecreation.com.

Haley Pal may be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: