All-stars were plentiful this fall as local standouts made their mark in multiple sports.

Here’s a recap:

Football

Several Cheverus, Deering and Portland football players were named to the Southwestern Maine Activities Association Class B all-star team.

Cheverus’ Giovanni Fornaro (offensive tackle, defensive tackle), Sean Sullivan (offensive tackle, defensive tackle), Sean Tompkins (running back, safety) and Ian Trafford (running back), Deering’s Chauncey Alado (offensive line, linebacker) and Amani Peeples-Gorman (wide receiver, defensive back) and Portland’s Jonah Green (offensive line, defensive line) and Jamal Moriba (running back, linebacker) were selected.

Cheverus’ Gavin Callahan, Keegan Rice and Matthew Sarapas, Deering’s Loki Anda, Elizabeth Drelich, Jason Pichette and Michael Randall and Portland’s Jonah Green, Ryan Howell and Henry Mandeville qualified for the SMAA Class B South All-Academic team.

Boys’ soccer

Waynflete’s boys’ soccer team repeated as Class C state champion and placed five players, Joey Ansel-Mullen, Luca Antolini, Oliver Burdick, Aidan Kieffer and Ian McClure-Chute, on the Western Maine Conference Class C/D all-conference team.

Waynflete’s McClure-Chute qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, Cheverus goalkeeper Harrison Bell and Portland midfielder Alex Millones and forward Anselmo Tela were named to the first-team.

The second-team included Deering goalkeeper Max Morrione and Portland midfielder Allen Bemdibe and back Max Cheever.

Deering back Andrew James, back Francis Matonga and forward Bernard Ndayishimiye and Portland forward Steve Matanga were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Harrison Bell, Brendan Fedirizzi, Ethan Hammond, Ethan Hunt, Will Mullen, Jacob Sargent and Aidan Treutel, Deering’s Max Morrione and Aidan Reid and Portland’s Max Brown and Finn Katz-Cronin, Alex Millones and Hunter Stokes qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cheverus’ Bell, Deering’s Morrione and Portland’s Millones played for the South in the Class A/B boys’ Senior All-Star Game and Waynflete’s Antolini played for the South in the C/D boys’ Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Bell, Deering’s Morrione and Portland’s Millones and Tela were also named to the Class A South regional all-star team, while Waynflete’s Ansel-Mullen and Antolini were named to the Class C South regional all-star squad.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, midfielder Emma Gallant and backs Lauren Jordan and Julia Ryan from Cheverus’ Class A South runner-up squad made the SMAA first-team.

Cheverus forward Julia Kratzer, Deering midfielder Mia Sargent and Portland forward Toni Stevenson were named to the second-team.

Cheverus midfielder Mia Kratzer, Deering back Kiaya Gatchell and Portland midfielder Annika More and back C.C. Ritter were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Sam Belaire, Sarah Cummings, Emma Gallant, Lauren Jordan, Julia Ryan, Grace Shimansky and Caroline Taylor, Deering’s Sahar Habibzai, Darcy Lally and Mia Sargent and Portland’s Laini Legere, Annika More, Isabella More, Hazel Praught and C.C. Ritter qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cheverus’ Julia Ryan was named to the SMAA Senior All-Citizenship Team.

Cheverus’ Emma Gallant was named SMAA Offensive Player of the Year.

Cheverus’ Lauren Jordan was named SMAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Cheverus’ Craig Roberts was chosen SMAA Coach of the Year.

Waynflete’s Devan Sherry, Kilee Sherry and Clara Sandberg were named to the WMC Class C/D all-conference team.

Waynflete’s Abby Aleshire, Sophi Aronson and Clara Sandberg qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Deering’s Sargent played for the South in the Class A/B girls’ Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Gallant and Jordan and Deering’s Sargent were also named to the Class A South regional all-star team.

Field hockey

The SMAA field hockey first-team included Cheverus’ Lucia Pompeo and Aleah Murph of the Portland/Deering co-op team.

The second-team included Cheverus’ Bella Clouter and Madisyn Durgin.

Cheverus’ Hannah Woodford and Portland/Deering’s Noelle Walker were honorable mention selections.

Cheverus’ Taylor Tory and Portland/Deering’s Molly Johnson were named their respective teams’ Rookie of the Year.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Portland/Deering’s Aleah Murph.

Cheverus’ Pompeo and Portland/Deering’s Murph were also named to the All-State team.

Volleyball

The SMAA volleyball second-team included Cheverus hitter Liza Rogers and Deering libero Janella Ridge.

Cheverus libero Jenna Booth and Deering middle hitter Rachel Pardi were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Alex Hammond, Kristina Matkevich and Maddie Williams, Deering’s Rachel Pardi and Janelle Ridge and Portland’s Erin Chadbourne, Kiera Eubanks, Katie Lederer and Rose Watson all qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cross country

The SMAA cross country boys’ all-star team included Cheverus’ Michael Luna and Portland’s Wyatt Dana as honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Michael Luna, Max Hillgraf and Jackson Wilson, Deering’s Joseph Lancia and Isaac Tabb and Portland’s Alexander Chanis, Justin Donaldson, Blake Harrington, Liam Niles and Cole Walter qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

The SMAA girls’ second-team featured Deering’s Megan Cunningham.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Grace Turner and Deering’s Hadley Poirier.

Cheverus’ Erin Libby, Daniella Niedermeyer and Maeve Swift and Portland’s Julia Ayer, Isadora Chaison-Lapine, Lucia Daranyi, Ella Fergeson, Lucinda Medd and Jean Wriggins qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Portland’s Sophia Payson-Rand was named SMAA girls’ Co-Coach of the Year, along with Bonny Eagle’s Michael Burleson.

In the WMC, Waynflete’s Niall Calvert, Haoming Ma and Emily Wagg qualified for the All-Academic team.

Golf

The SMAA Northern Division golf first-team included Bennett Berg and Cooper Bay of Portland.

Cheverus’ Jack Tracy and Nick Giancotti made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Ethan Goodman, Nick Galeucia and Jack Tracy qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Waynflete’s George Fahey made the Class C all-star team.

