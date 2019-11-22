SCARBOROUGH — The Planning Board unanimously approved an investment of $59 million by Maine Medical Center on Nov. 4 that will be used to build a new Maine Medical Partners building on the Route 1 campus.

The 108,000-square-foot, three-story building, part of an overall expansion and modernization project, will be home to practices that will include neurology; neurosurgery and spine; ear, nose and throat; rehabilitation medicine and vascular surgery, according to a Nov. 5 press release.

Facilities already housed on the campus include the Maine Medical Partners Women’s Health Division of Gynecologic Oncology, the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, Maine Medical Center Research Institute, the Scarborough Surgery Center, Maine Medical Center Outpatient Imaging and Maine Medical Partners – MaineHealth Cardiology

According to the press release, site work will begin this fall and the expansion is set to be completed by 2021. The project is part of a $534 million expansion and modernization plan for Maine Med in Portland and Scarborough that will create 128 new private patient rooms, add 19 procedure rooms for surgeries and other treatments, and provide an additional 225 spaces for patient and visitor parking, and consolidate Maine Medical staff parking into one garage in Portland.

The new building will have exam rooms, procedure rooms and doctor’s offices and will include the addition of 500 new parking spaces. It will allow for the expansion of existing programs as well as potentially creating new programs.

The first phase of MMC’s expansion has been underway in Portland since May, and includes two patient care floors with 64 new oncology patient rooms in the hospital’s East Towner, and the expansion of its patient visitors parking garage, uphill on Congress Street from the staff garage.

Also in January, MMC plans to begin demolishing the old staff garage at the corner of Gilman and Congress Streets, a process expected to take roughly six months. When that site is cleared, MMC can begin building a new six-story medical facility fronting Congress Street, which is expected to be done in 2022.

