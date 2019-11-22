PITTSBURGH — Benny Snell Jr., Tevin Jones and Johnny Holton have been on the field in games together before. But that was in August, when their main goal was proving they deserved spots on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster.

The stakes will be higher on Sunday in Cincinnati, when they’ll be part of a patched together offense scrambling to stay in contention.

Snell, a rookie running back, will be available for the first time since knee surgery following a win over Miami on Oct. 28. Jones will make his second appearance after getting bumped up from the practice squad this month. Holton, who made the team as a special teams’ ace and has caught all of 12 passes across five seasons, is the veteran in a group that includes Deon Cain, a rookie signed off the Indianapolis practice squad last weekend.

Not exactly what the Steelers (5-5) had in mind in September, before a massive spate of injuries jumbled the depth chart. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left in September with a right-elbow injury that cut short his 16th season before it really began. Running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster – both Pro Bowlers a year ago – are out against the winless Bengals (0-10) after getting hurt in a loss to Cleveland last week.

LIONS: Detroit ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford for a third straight game and will also be without several other players this weekend at Washington.

Stafford is out with back and hip problems, putting Jeff Driskel in the lineup at quarterback. Detroit has also ruled out cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (concussion) and defensive back Tracy Walker (knee).

SEAHAWKS: Seattle placed tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve Friday, just two days after activating him. Coach Pete Carroll said Dickson wasn’t ready to contribute physically and it became clear when the team increased his workload in practice this week.

EAGLES: Philadelphia won’t have two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and could be without other key players on offense. Johnson is out with a concussion and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor and running back Jordan Howard are questionable.

WASHINGTON: Tight end Vernon Davis has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

BEARS: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made it through a full week of practice without an issue from a hip pointer and will start Sunday.

CHARGERS: Cornerback Michael Davis has been suspended two games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »