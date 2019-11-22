SACO – Claire Yvette (Beaudoin) Roberts, 82, of Saco, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019, at St. Andres Health Care Center surrounded by her family. Claire was born in Biddeford, Maine, on September 28, 1937, to Alfred and Claudia Beaudoin.Claire attended St. Joseph’s High School in Biddeford and trained as a secretarial assistant. She married Claude Roberts on November 28, 1959, and followed him for work to Nebraska, Kansas, California and eventually Maine. Claude and Claire were rarely seen apart and moved to Maine in 1974 to provide a better life for their children. Throughout her life, Claire worked as an executive secretary for various companies and was very active in the Elks Emblem Club. Claire worked at Southern Maine Medical center, previously the Webber Hospital, for 20 plus years and retired as the Medical Staff Coordinator. She continued to work as a greeter at the emergency room after her retirement in 1995. Claire was a wonderful mother, and made sure that her children were well rounded through participation in sports and various youth organizations. In Maine, Claire worked multiple concurrent jobs so all of her children could attend college. She loved cooking, knitting, camping and entertaining family and friends.Claire is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Claude; sons Cary, Brook and wife Allyson, Tracy and wife Jennifer, daughter-in-law, Joyce Stevens; seven grandchildren: Alexandria, Laurin, Christianna, Connor, Christian, Austin and Abigail Stevens-Roberts.Her daughter, Kelly Lee Roberts, and her brother, Roger Beaudoin, precede her in death.A memorial gathering will take place at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous