BALTIMORE, Md. – Rabbi Raymond Krinsky, of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 93. He was a person of impeccable integrity, sterling character, and humility who devoted his life to helping others as a spiritual leader, educator, community volunteer, loving husband, and devoted father.

He was a graduate of City College of New York and the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) in Manhattan. His rabbinical career spanned more than 50 years. Highlights include serving our country as a Jewish chaplain and First Lieutenant in the United State Air Force during the Korean War, for 16 years concurrently serving as Hillel Director at the University of Virginia and the rabbi of Temple Beth Israel in Charlottesville, Virginia. For nearly 30 years, Rabbi Krinsky concurrently served as the rabbi of Temple Beth Israel in Waterville, Maine and the first Jewish Chaplin at Colby College. He also was an instructor of Hebrew at Colby College and previously taught at the Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Rabbi Krinsky was active in many interfaith and civic endeavors on behalf of the communities he served. Rabbi Krinsky was an active member of the Rotary Club, and was the recipient of numerous

commendations for his civic and spiritual contributions to the communities he served. Among these were a citation from the Commission of the Jewish Chaplaincy of the National Jewish Welfare Board in recognition his distinguished service as an armed forces chaplain and a citation from the city of Waterville, Maine in recognition of his commitment to the interests of the city

Rabbi Krinsky was predeceased by his wife, Sidelle Jaffee Krinsky. He is survived by his children, Philip Andrew Krinsky (Wendy Dinner), William Eric (Jori) Krinsky, and Robert Bruce Krinsky (M. Robyn Katz).

Contributions in his memory may be sent to:

Colby College

Office of Religious

and Spiritual Life

173 Main St.

Waterville, ME 04901

(www.colby.edu/give)

