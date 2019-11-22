Pejepscot Historical Society Victorian house museum, the Skolfield-Whittier House, is the site of three prominent holiday events this season — a visit with Santa, an evening cocktail party, and a book talk and tea. Most of the house’s first floor will be decorated for the season.

The Skolfield-Whittier House is located at 161 Park Row in Brunswick.

Santa Day

Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, is Santa Day. Families visit and take photos with the Jolly Old Elf in the restored grand drawing room of the house. Miscellania, Bowdoin’s women’s a capella group, sings carols. Each child receives a candy cane, compliments of Wilbur’s of Maine, and a holiday activity booklet. The event is free.

During the event, the connected soceity’s museum and research Center, at 159 Park Row, is open for children’s holiday crafts, 25% off everything in the museum store, exhibits, and refreshments— including Wilbur’s chocolates and Frosty’s donuts.

Skolfield After Dark

The evening of Dec. 7, the House transforms for this members-only holiday cocktail party featuring live music. Become a member at a special discounted price of only $25 (35% off) to attend! Tickets: www.2019skolfieldafterdark.eventbrite.com. Attendance is limited. The party takes place from 5-7:30 p.m. on the restored first floor of the mansion.

Local Bluegrass band, Pejepscot Station, will play, while guests enjoy featured themed cocktails, one-bite appetizers, mini tours up to the lighted cupola (by donation), a scavenger hunt, and the opportunity to take Victorian-inspired selfies.

All is Calm Book Talk & Tea

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m, the society hosts a book talk and signing by Shannon Butler, editor of the new anthology “All Is Calm: A Maine Christmas Reader” from Islandport Press. The book features stories, essays, and poetry about Maine at Christmastime. Tea, cookies, and scones will be served. This is a limited seating event, with RSVPs required by emailing [email protected] or calling (207) 729-6606. Admission payable at the door: $10 PHS members, $15 general public.

