As of Dec. 2, recycling and food waste collection will be moved to Scarborough Public Works at 20 Washington Ave. The current location on Bessey School Drive will no longer be used.

Public Works made the decision to move the containers because of excessive illegal dumping at the current location, which has cost the town nearly $10,000 since July of this year. Three other recycling drop-off locations in Scarborough have also recently closed due to illegal dumping. The new location at Public Works will be more easily monitored and maintained by staff.

Community recycling containers and food waste collection is provided as a service to Scarborough residents. The facilities are not intended for commercial use, and proper recycling is required. Only items listed on the ecomaine-approved recycling lists (http://bit.ly/2GnvOdz) and noted in ecomaine’s Recyclopedia (https://www.ecomaine.org/recyclopedia/) should be placed in the recycling containers.

Questions about Scarborough’s recycling and food waste collection programs can be directed to Scarborough Public Works at [email protected] or (207) 730-4400.

