WESTBROOK — Visiting hours for Ann Peoples, who died Nov. 12 at 72, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St.
A service of remembrance will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m., according to her obituary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood in her name.
Peoples served the city of Westbrook for decades, including as a member of the Planning Board and City Council and as a representative in the Legislature.
