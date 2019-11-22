WESTBROOK — Visiting hours for Ann Peoples, who died Nov. 12 at 72, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St.

A service of remembrance will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m., according to her obituary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood in her name.

Peoples served the city of Westbrook for decades, including as a member of the Planning Board and City Council and as a representative in the Legislature.

