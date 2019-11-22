HOCKEY

Dillan Fox had three goals as the Maine Mariners cruised to a 6-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals in an ECHL game in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday.

Terrence Wallin, Morgan Adams, Ryan Culkin and Alex Kile also scored for Maine (6-6-0-1), which jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Johnny Coughlin scored for Norfolk (3-11-3-0).

• The ECHL suspended Maine defenseman Jonathan Racine for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount on Friday for his actions during a 6-1 loss at Norfolk on Wednesday.

Racine, who received a game misconduct penalty as an aggressor at 6:34 of the third period, was punished under the league’s supplementary discipline policy. He will not be available until Nov. 29 when the Mariners host Indy at Cross Insurance Arena.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team as top-ranked Duke got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. to beat Georgetown 81-73 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Blue Devils (6-0) beat Cal and the Hoyas on consecutive nights to win the 2K Empire Classic and give Krzyzewski another slice of history. Krzyzewski is 218-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll.

OLYMPICS

DOPING: World anti-doping regulators are recommending Russia be declared noncompliant again, setting up a showdown that could make the country ineligible for next summer’s Olympics.

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday that its compliance and review committee made the recommendation after reviewing a case involving manipulated data from the Moscow anti-doping lab that was being used to prosecute cases.

GOLF

LPGA: Sei Young Kim hit her best shot on the final hole, leaving her a tap-in birdie for a 5-under 67 that kept her lead at two shots in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

Caroline Masson of Germany holed a 40-foot birdie putt from off the 18th green for a 66 to get within one shot until Kim answered with a birdie.

Kim was at 12-under 132.

PGA: Tyler Duncan holed out from the eighth fairway for eagle and wound up with his best score on the PGA Tour, a 9-under 61 that staked him to a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He was at 14-under 128, two shots ahead of Sanderson Farms winner Sebastian Munoz (63), Rhein Gibson (64) and D.J. Trahan, whose 63 came on the Plantation Course.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: The head of English Premier League refereeing came clean when he faced club executives over the imperfections of using video assistant referees.

Far from new technology completely eradicating mistakes, Mike Riley told them four key decisions across four games were incorrectly overturned by the on-field referees relying on the judgment of VARs watching replays from afar.

