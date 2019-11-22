Cole A. Leavitt, 51, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 14 on a charge of failure to license a dog.
Madison E. Gaetani, 20, of Holden was summonsed Nov. 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Maria L. Gaetani, 20, of Holden was summonsed Nov. 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Kyle J. Cunningham, 29, of Portland was summonsed Nov. 15 on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Alexander B. Grady, 21, of Hollis was summonsed Nov. 16 on charges of reckless conduct and driving to endanger.
Adam G. Kimball, 35, of Gray was summonsed Nov. 16 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and operating while license suspended or revoked.
Haleigh B. Seng, 23, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 18 on a charge of driving to endanger.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Nov. 14-18
-
Cops & Courts
Lewiston man admits to drug charge from federal Twin Cities pot raid
-
Local & State
New group of asylum seekers due to arrive in Portland on Friday
-
Business
Cianbro wins $157 million Navy contract for Kittery shipyard project
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Islanders extend point streak to 16 games with 4-3 win