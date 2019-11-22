Cole A. Leavitt, 51, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 14 on a charge of failure to license a dog.

Madison E. Gaetani, 20, of Holden was summonsed Nov. 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Maria L. Gaetani, 20, of Holden was summonsed Nov. 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Kyle J. Cunningham, 29, of Portland was summonsed Nov. 15 on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

Alexander B. Grady, 21, of Hollis was summonsed Nov. 16 on charges of reckless conduct and driving to endanger.

Adam G. Kimball, 35, of Gray was summonsed Nov. 16 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Haleigh B. Seng, 23, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 18 on a charge of driving to endanger.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: