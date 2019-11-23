Bonny Eagle excelled on offense, defense and special teams to beat Thornton Academy 34-21 Saturday for the state Class A football championship at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Bonny Eagle defense forced five turnovers, and the Scots drove for five touchdowns.

This was Bonny Eagle’s seventh state title in 16 years, the first since 2016.

Bonny Eagle took a 21-14 lead in an adventurous first half that featured long runs, key passes and one later decision by the referees.

The Scots’ Zach Maturo was stopped on a fake-punt try, at the Bonny Eagle 40. But Nikolas Klein got the ball back for the Scots with an interception, and 35-yard return to the Trojans 45.

From there, Bonny Eagle drove in, capped by Maturo’s 1-yard plunge, for a 7-0 lead.

Thornton answered with quarterback Kobe Gaudette’s 60-yard run. Maturo blocked the extra point, keeping a 7-6 lead for Bonny Eagle.

Maturo returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards to the Trojans 16. That set up Keegan Meredith’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Nate Ferris, for a 14-6 lead.

Thornton answered again, with a 63-yard drive. Gaudette threw a 23-yard touchdown screen pass to Costa Gikas. An illegal-player-downfield penalty was called, nullifying the score. The referees marched off the penalty, but then the referees conferred. After a lengthy discussion, they waved off the penalty and ruled it a touchdown. Gaudette ran for the two-point conversion, tying the game 14-14.

On its next possession, Thornton had a receiver open down the sideline. Defensive back/receiver Jacob Humphrey quickly covered ground and made a leaping interception at the Scots 29.

Bonny Eagle drove down in the closing minutes. With 1:24 left, on third-and-10 from the Trojans 33, Meredith rifled an accurate post-pattern pass to Humphrey for the touchdown, and a 21-14 advantage.

In the second half, Thornton could get nothing going offensively as the Scots pulled away, taking a 34-14 lead in the fourth quarter. The Trojans scored with 1:24 left.

Thornton recovered the onside kick but could get no more.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous