WASHINGTON — Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots through regulation and overtime, then denied seven more during an extended shootout to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday.

Elias Pettersson scored his 10th goal of the season for Vancouver, which earned its second straight win since a stretch of seven losses in eight games. It was the Canucks’ 12th power-play goal in their last seven games.

Bo Horvat scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout.

Washington was held to one goal for the third time this season despite Vancouver losing defenseman Alexander Edler to an upper-body injury.

Jakub Vrana scored his 11th goal of the season for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 32 saves.

FLAMES 3, FLYERS 2: Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal in the shootout, and visiting Calgary stopped a six-game slide.

Calgary’s Elias Lindholm tied it at 2 with 1:23 left in regulation after goalie David Rittich was pulled for an extra attacker. Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who were shut out in their previous three road games.

Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

Rittich made 27 saves and stopped all three Flyers attempts in the tiebreaker. Tkachuk, Calgary’s second shooter, scored on a backhander that went through Carter Hart’s legs.

COYOTES 3, KINGS 2: Lawson Crouse scored the go-ahead goal before a scary fall that forced him to leave the game, and Arizona held on for a win at Los Angeles.

Phil Kessel and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who have won five of seven, including a 3-0 home victory over the Kings on Monday.

Anze Kopitar and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored for the Kings, whose five-game home winning streak ended.

Crouse’s goal in the second period put Arizona ahead 2-1. He left the game in the third period after he fell and hit his head awkwardly into the boards. After being checked by a trainer, he was helped off the ice, and he walked to the locker room.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »