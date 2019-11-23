FOOTBALL

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 on Saturday by the NFL for his involvement in a melee last Thursday in which Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it.

Rudolph avoided suspension but was one 33 players fined. The NFL penalized 29 players $3,507 apiece for “entering the fight area,” and fined both teams $250,000 apiece.

Garrett was suspended through at least the end of this season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Nicoletta Coupe got a goal and two assists as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland opened its season with an 8-1 win over Greely at Family Ice Center.

Leah Walker scored a power-play goal for Greely.

HARNESS RACING

SCARBOROUGH DOWNS: Sunday’s live racing card has been postponed until Tuesday because of expected rain.

The track will be open Sunday for simulcast racing.

Post time on Tuesday is 12:05 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Sei Young Kim shot a 4-under 68 and held a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda going into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., with the richest prize ever in women’s golf on the line.

PGA: Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine and shot an 8-under 62 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia, as he goes for his third straight victory.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jon Rahm moved into a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title by shooting a 6-under 66 to tie for the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera in the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Rafael Nadal won in both singles and doubles in Madrid to lead Spain to a 2-1 semifinal win over Britain and send the hosts to the final against Canada, which beat Russia, 2-1.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin set the all-time record for slalom wins by earning her 41st career victory in the discipline at the season-opening race in Levi, Finland.

The 24-year-old American broke the record set by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark between 1974 and 1987.

