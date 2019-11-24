UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Virginia’s Casey Morsell picked a good game to find his shooting touch.

The Cavaliers’ highly touted freshman scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, and No. 7 Virginia rallied past Arizona State 48-45 to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Morsell, the first freshman to open the season as a starter for Virginia in seven years, made 7 of his 12 shots after going 5 for 36 in the first five games.

Mamadi Diakite added 15 points for the defending national champion Cavaliers (6-0), who host Maine on Wednesday.

Virginia trailed by nine in the second half after a 19-0 run by the Sun Devils.

Remy Martin had 21 points to lead Arizona State (3-2).

(2) LOUISVILLE 82, AKRON 76: Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping the Cardinals (6-0) escape with a win over visiting Akron (4-2).

Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals with 18 points.

(9) KENTUCKY 81, LAMAR 56: Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and the Wildcats (5-1) made a season-high 10 3-pointers in a win over the Cardinals (4-2) in Lexington, Kentucky.

(12) TEXAS TECH 96, LIU-BROOKLYN 66: Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points, leading the Red Raiders (5-0) to a win over the Sharks (1-5) in Lubbock, Texas.

(24) BAYLOR 87, (17) VILLANOVA: Jared Butler scored 10 of his 22 points during the final six minutes, helping the Bears (5-1) pull away from the Wildcats (4-2) in Conway, South Carolina.

Collin Gillespie scored 27 points for Villanova.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) OREGON 81, (17) SYRACUSE 64: Satou Sabally scored 23 points in her first game of the season, Sabrina Ionescu and Erin Boley each added 19, and the Ducks (4-0) handled the Orange (3-1) in Syracuse, New York.

(3) STANFORD 88, BUFFALO 69: Lexie Hull scored 21 points as the Cardinal (5-0) defeated the visiting Bulls (4-2).

(4) UCONN 73, OHIO STATE 62: Crystal Dangerfield scored 23 points and Christyn Williams added 20 to led the Huskies (5-0) past the Buckeyes (3-2) in Columbus, Ohio.

(5) SOUTH CAROLINA 84, CLEMSON 48: Freshman Aliyah Boston had 13 points, and visiting South Carolina (6-0) started the second half on a 19-4 run to rout state rival Clemson (2-4) .

FORDHAM 76, CHARLOTTE 51: Freshman Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored a season-high 25 points to lead the Rams (2-4) to a win over the 49ers (4-1) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

