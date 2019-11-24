At last, I have by accident discovered a point on which my best friend and I can agree. Usually we refrain from discussing politics because we know we disagree. My friend is Republican and I am independent.
It turns out we agree on one important concept: We both want this country to remain a democracy rather than to become an autocracy.
These two rhyming words may be the key to unlocking understanding among other Republicans who see no danger in supporting Donald Trump.
Our president does not always want to bother to consult Congress. Therein lies the danger. If his Supreme Court lets him get away with it, we may soon become an autocracy.
Most Democrats already say that regardless of who becomes their own candidate, they will vote for anyone but Trump!
Just a caveat.
Mary Elizabeth Nordstrom
Kennebunk
