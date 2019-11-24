What if New England Clean Energy Connect doesn’t happen?

Much of the opposition to this project appears to be based on the fact that it is proposed by Central Maine Power.

Let’s judge the project on its merits. What are the gains and losses?

The gains, as I envision them, are: Everything stays as it is. Broadband access will be delayed. There will be a potential loss of dispatchable power.

Natural gas generating plants will be built as aging power plants are retired, with increased carbon emissions.

What do Maine people lose (over a five-year period) if this project isn’t completed?

• $5 million to support economic development for Franklin County.

• $15 million for broadband infrastructure for host communities.

• $4 million for vocational programs for Franklin and Somerset counties.

• $1 million for internship and scholarships to the University of Maine at Farmington.

• $18 million (first year) estimated property tax to host communities. The first-year estimate for Franklin County is $1.5 million and $1.9 million in Somerset County. This is free money with no cost to existing infrastructure such as roads, school, water or sewer, just additional revenue.

• $2.5 million for decarbonization and planning studies.

• $2 million for University of Maine wind technology.

• $15 million (over eight years) for installation of heat pumps.

• $50 million (over 40 years) for the low-income customer benefits fund.

• $140 million (over 40 years) for the rate relief fund for CMP’s retail customers.

These are some of the things that go away if this project isn’t completed. Mainers need to take a serious look at what this project really means for our generations.

Delbert Reed

Freeman Township

