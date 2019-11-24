One man was killed and two others were injured Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Canaan.

Scott Miller, 55, of Clinton, died when the Ford Mustang in which he was riding went off Hill Road and struck a tree.

David Johnson, 44, the driver, and Robert Archer, 58, both were injured in the accident, which took place around 7 p.m. Both men also are from Clinton.

Somerset County sheriff’s deputies and the Canaan Fire Department assisted Maine State Police on the scene. Hill Road was closed for about five hours on Saturday.

Troopers are looking at alcohol as a possible factor in the crash, a Sunday news release said.

