PHILADELPHIA — Rashaad Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, Russell Wilson threw one TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 Sunday.

Missing their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, the Eagles (5-6) couldn’t do much on offense and hurt themselves with three turnovers inside Seattle territory and another near midfield.

The Seahawks (9-2) remain undefeated on the road in six games.

The Eagles didn’t have wideouts DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, running back Jordan Howard and right tackle Lane Johnson from the start. Right guard Brandon Brooks left in the first quarter. First-round pick Andre Dillard made his first career start at right tackle after playing the left side all season but was benched at halftime.

Philadelphia’s defense did its best to keep it close, sacking Wilson six times.

But Carson Wentz struggled again and the offense was awful. Wentz was 33 of 45 for 256 yards, one TD, two interceptions and lost two fumbles, including one on a handoff exchange. He needed X-rays during the game in the locker room and will have more tests this week, though X-rays showed no serious damage to his throwing hand.

TITANS 42, JAGUARS 20: Tennessee (6-5) scored four touchdowns over six offensive plays in the third quarter and routed visiting Jacksonville (4-7) to stay firmly in the AFC playoff hunt.

Ryan Tannehill ran for two TDs and threw two TDs to improve to 4-1 as Tennessee’s starter. Derrick Henry rushed for two TDs just 16 seconds apart, and rookie receiver A.J. Brown capped the scoring spurt with a 65-yard TD catch that made it 35-3 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.

SAINTS 34, PANTHERS 31: Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and New Orleans (9-2) beat visiting Carolina (5-6) to open a four-game lead in the NFC South with five games left.

Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and led New Orleans from its 14-yard line with 1:51 left to the Carolina 15 with 3 seconds remaining to set up the winning kick. That capped a contest filled with late momentum shifts and critical errors – none bigger than Carolina kicker Joey Slye’s missed field goal from 28 yards with 2 minutes left.

Michael Thomas had 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans, including receptions of 14 and 24 yards on the winning drive.

JETS 34, RAIDERS 3: Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading the host Jets (4-7) to their first three-game winning streak in more than two years.

Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD, and the rest of the Jets defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by Coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Raiders (6-5) had a three-game winning streak snapped.

BROWNS 42, DOLPHINS 24: Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes against his former team and Cleveland (5-6) won at home for its third straight victory.

Landry finished with 10 catches for 148 yards.

Miami fell to 2-9.

STEELERS 16, BENGALS 10: Devlin Hodges took over for struggling Mason Rudolph and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass, sparking the depleted Steelers (6-5) to a win in Cincinnati, keeping the Bengals (0-11) the only winless team in the NFL.

Hodges connected with James Washington on the game-turning play in the third quarter, leaving Pittsburgh with a quarterback decision as it moves forward without Ben Roethlisberger.

BUCCANEERS 35, FALCONS 22: Massive defensive lineman Vita Vea turned receiver to haul in his first career touchdown, one of three scoring throws by Jameis Winston, and Tampa Bay (4-7) escaped last place in the NFC South with a victory in Atlanta (3-8).

Winston shook off two more interceptions to post his sixth straight 300-yard passing game. He has been picked off an NFL-high 20 times but completed 18 of 28 for 313 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes to Chris Godwin. Yet the scoring play everyone will remember was a 1-yard pass in the final minute of the first half to Vea, a 6-foot-4, 347-pound defensive lineman. He lined up at fullback, slipped into the flat on play action, and was completely uncovered.

BEARS 19, GIANTS 14: Khalil Mack set up a touchdown with a strip-sack and Allen Robinson had a season-high 131 yards receiving for Chicago (5-6) in a win over the visiting Giants (2-9), who have lost seventh straight and clinched their third losing season in a row.

Mack broke through in the third quarter for just his second sack in seven games. Nick Williams recovered the fumble by quarterback Daniel Jones at the 3, leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky that made it 19-7.

Trubisky threw for a season-high 278 yards, including a touchdown to Robinson, and two interceptions.

WASHINGTON 19, LIONS 16: Quinton Dunbar intercepted Jeff Driskel in the final minute, and Dustin Hopkins hit the go-ahead field goal from 39 yards with 16 seconds left as Washington (2-9) won at home against Detroit (3-7-1), snapping a four-game losing streak.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »