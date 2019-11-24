SUNRISE, Fla. — Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 43 saves.

Brett Connolly and Noel Acciari scored for the Panthers, and Samuel Montembeault stopped 20 shots. The Panthers have lost two straight after winning their previous three. They have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

Connolly’s power-play goal – on a shot from above the left circle – closed the gap to 4-2 at 3:08 of the third, but Girgensons countered with his second goal with 6:35 to go. Girgensons was able to push the puck into the corner of the net.

Eichel made it 3-0 at 3:42 of the second on a shot from the right circle that got by the screened Montembeault. Eichel has six goals and four assists in a five-game points streak.

The Panthers closed to 3-1 midway through the second on Acciari’s shot from the low slot.

Olofsson responded, taking a cross-ice pass from San Reinhart to the left circle and scoring with 5:19 left in the second.

HURRICANES 2, RED WINGS 0: James Reimer made 19 saves to earn his 22nd career shutout as Carolina won at Detroit.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help Carolina win for the sixth time in seven games.

Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots for Detroit, which has lost six straight (0-4-2).

NOTES

PREDATORS: Forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss 4 to 6 weeks after hurting his lower body when cross-checked during the first period of Saturday night’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Bortuzzo was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Sunday. Considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Bortuzzo will forfeit $67,073.

Arvidsson was cross-checked at 6:08 of the first period, with the Blues defenseman given only a 2-minute penalty. The Predators forward had an assist but played only 4:15 due to the hit.

