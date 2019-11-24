WESTBROOK – Janice was born on June 6, 1935 in Westbrook at the old Westbrook Hospital to Charles H. Hodgkins and Ruth Smith Hodgkins. She passed away on Nov. 21, 2019.

She graduated from Westbrook High School and Fisher Junior College in Boston, and she attended USM for a brief time in later years.

After graduating, she was employed briefly at Aetna Casualty & Surety Co. and also at Maine Fidelity Life Insurance Co; before she started her long career at SD Warren Co. in the Research Laboratory. In 1994 after she retired, she became a consultant for SAPPI.

On Aug. 26, 1961 she married Merle R. Usher and in 1965 they moved back to Standish. Later in 1983 they moved to Westbrook.

Janice was a talented piano and organist and played for churches and various organizations for many years. Standish Congregational Church, Highland Lake Church in Westbrook, Westbrook United Methodist Church. She was also an organist and member of at many Eastern Star Chapters: Pleasant River, Mizpah, Cornerstone and Longfellow.

Janice was also a member of Westbrook Woman’s Club, Westbrook Historical Society, Friends of the Walker Memorial Library, Prides Corner Garden Club, Member and Past President of Chopin Club, Member of both the MacDowell Club and the Annie Louise Cary Club. She also loved to garden, sewing and reading.

She was predeceased by her husband Merle; her parents; brother Charles Richard Hodgkins, sister Pauline Frances Hodgkins. She is survived by her daughter Karen, and sons Raymond and Steven and his wife Christine Taylor.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Stephen Hayes and the staff at Westbrook Internal Medicine, Hospice of Southern Maine (Donna, Kelly, David and Rachel) for their excellent and compassionate care of our mother, we will always be grateful for all they did for her and her family.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Highland Lake Congregational Church, 1303 Bridgton Rd., Westbrook. To express condolences or participate in Janice’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

