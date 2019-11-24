SCARBOROUGH – Kathleyne “Kay” Roberge, 91, of Westbrook formerly of Biddeford passed away Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born on Aug. 23, 1928 the daughter of John A. Jr. and Anabelle Roberge Snow. Kathleyne was a graduate of Biddeford High School in 1948.

After high school, she was employed as a legal secretary for her father for 30 years. She was then employed as a loan secretary for York County Savings Bank which later became Coastal Savings Bank in 1983.

Mrs. Roberge enjoyed quilting, shopping, music, Crossword puzzles, and eating out. Kathleyne was a member of and Past Matron of Ada Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Aurora Chapter in Saco.

Mrs. Roberge was predeceased by her husband Joseph of 54 years, three brothers John A. III, Gerald, and Harold Snow, and a sister Anne Fenderson.

She is survived by a sister Ella Plante of Lyman, S.C., a brother Lawrence Snow of Bullhead City, Ariz., and several other nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial graveside service on Friday Dec. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery, 178 Elm St., Biddeford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Those planning an

expression of sympathy

are asked to consider

donations to:

Kidney Foundation

of Maine

470 Forest Avenue

Portland, Maine 04101

