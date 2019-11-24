SOUTH PORTLAND – Margaret “Peg” Bradstreet, 71, died on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, after a long illness.

Peg was born in Bangor on Feb. 5, 1948, the daughter of the late Donald S. and Virginia (Rowe) Bradstreet. She was raised in Albion, Maine where she attended local schools and graduated from Besse High School in the Class of 1966.

In 1970 Peg graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and started her 43 year nursing career at Maine Medical Center. In 1979 she received her Master’s degree in Mental Health Nursing from Boston University and became a Certified Mental Health Clinical Nurse Specialist. During her career at Maine Medical Center, Peg was the Head Nurse of Inpatient Psychiatry, Psych Liaison Nurse Specialist for medical/surgical units and Maine Medical Center Cardiology. Peg’s subspecialty was Pregnancy and Infant Loss and she facilitated a loss grief support group for 28 years through the Department of Nursing. Upon her retirement, the Peg Bradstreet Collection for Pregnancy and Infant Loss and Postpartum Depression was established by prior patients.

To her friends and family Peg was known for her love of life, her humor and whit. What she gave in life, she got back as her illness progressed. She appreciated all the love and support she received and her good friends and family who sat with her for hours at the end.

Peg was predeceased by her father, mother and brother Brian. She is survived by her son, Joshua Bradstreet and his significant other Kelly of Royal Oak, Mich.; sister, Jane Hamilton and her husband Sonny of Albion; four nephews, Matt Hamilton and his wife Amy of Brunswick, Mark Hamilton and his significant other Michelle of Benton, Seth Bradstreet and his wife Ashley of Alabama, Ryan Bradstreet of Albion; nieces and nephews, Max, Hannah, Jack, Kaleb, Noah, Samantha, Brayden and Brantley; and many Rowe and Bradstreet aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Peg’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A reception will immediately follow from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To view Peg’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

