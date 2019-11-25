A.C. Moore, the retail chain known for its vast collection of arts and crafts materials, has decided to close its stores across the nation.

A statement issued Monday by the company did not specify which stores are closing or when.

There is an A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts store at 200 Running Hill Road in South Portland, near Target. There are also A.C. Moore stores in Augusta and Bangor.

The company, which opened its first store in 1985 in Moorestown, New Jersey, employs more than 5,000 workers in more than 145 locations from Maine to Florida.

The closing plan calls for some of the A.C. Moore stores to remain open, but under new ownership.

“Plans for closing specific A.C. Moore locations will be shared in the upcoming weeks on our website,” the company announced. “While we will stop accepting further online orders as of today, we will ship any previously placed orders in the ordinary course.”

The transaction will allow The Michaels Companies Inc. to assume leases for up to 40 A.C. Moore store locations, as well as an East Coast distribution facility. The transaction also allows Michaels to purchase intellectual property, a move that will give Michaels the opportunity to enhance its position as one of North America’s largest arts and craft retailers. Michaels already operates more than 1,260 stores in 49 states and Canada.

“This transaction enables us to further expand our presence in strategic markets and serve even more customers both online and in store,” Michaels CEO Mark Crosby said. “We are looking forward to re-opening these stores under the Michaels name in 2020 and welcoming new team members.”

According to the statement issued by A.C. Moore, parent company Nicole Crafts decided to divest its retail operations as part of a broader strategic plan and will now focus its resources on the retail and real estate divisions of Gordon Brothers.

“For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer. Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level,” A.C. Moore Chief Executive Officer Anthony Piperno said in a statement.

