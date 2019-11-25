Arrests

11/24 at 10 p.m. Amber Scott, 39, of Central Avenue, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Central Avenue on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

11/18 A 16-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Chuck Reece at an undisclosed location on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

11/19 Sandra Yunker, 59, of Park Street, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook on Washington Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/20 A 15-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Old Brunswick Road on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/23 A 15-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Shaw Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

11/18 at 2:27 p.m. Public assist on High Street.

11/19 at 8:39 a.m. Propane leak on Congress Avenue.

11/19 at 9:30 a.m. Unpermitted burn on Connector Road.

11/19 at 2:10 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

11/20 at 9:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Whiskeag Road.

11/24 at 6:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 29 calls between Nov. 18-24.

