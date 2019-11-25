Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick will honor five awardees, including the Big of the Year, at its annual Big Awards 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Frontier in Brunswick.

The Big Awards is a celebration of the community that sustains the organization’s one-to-one youth mentoring programs and one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 for two.

This year’s awardees are:

· Big of the Year: Eric London

· President’s Award: Crooker Construction

· Impact Award: Burgess Technology Services

· The Perk Ramsay Acts of Service Award: Perk Ramsay

· Leadership Award: Thomas Stevens of Bath Iron Works

All funds raised go directly toward BBBS programs to help empower youth to achieve their greatest potential. To learn more about the event or buy tickets visit www.bbbsbathbrunswick.org or call (207) 729-7736.

