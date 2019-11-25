BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Senior forward Maddie Hasson earned MVP honors to lead the fifth-ranked Bowdoin College women’s basketball team to a 85-73 victory over Bridgewater State University in the championship game of the 2019 BSU Cave Classic Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.

The Polar Bears are 4-0, while Bridgewater State dropped to 1-3.

The final score was much closer than the game itself, as the Polar Bears entered the fourth quarter with a 34-point lead, only to see Bridgewater bury six 3-pointers and outscore Bowdoin 33-11 in the final frame.

Bowdoin shot 47% from the field in the first half and netted five treys to open a commanding 48-27 lead at intermission.

The Polar Bears then shot 76% from the field in the third quarter, including seven points apiece from Hasson and Moira Train, to build a big lead.

Hasson tallied a game-high 23 points to go along with nine rebounds (four offensive), four assists and five steals in the championship game. She connected on 9-of -10 field goals and was a perfect 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Hasson shot 86% (12-of-14) from the floor for the tournament.

Train also garnered All-Tournament honors for the Polar Bears. Train notched 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in the championship game, and averaged 15 points and 4.5 rebounds during the tournament. Annie Maher added 12 points for the Polar Bears, who shot 48% for the game, compared to 38% for Bridgewater State.

Bowdoin cruised past Colby-Sawyer in the opening round, 80-35.

The Polar Bears jumped out to a 9-0 lead and pulled away from there. Bowdoin shot 54% (15-of-28) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes, including 6-for-12 (50%) from behind the arc.

The Polar Bear defense forced 15 turnovers over the first 20 minutes and held the Chargers to 24% (6-of-25) shooting, taking a 39-19 lead into the break. Bowdoin put the game away with a huge third quarter, taking a 63-25 lead to the final frame.

Train led four Bowdoin players into double figures with 14 points. Sela Kay chipped in 12 points, Annika Helmke had 11 and Megan Tan picked up 10.

The Polar Bears will return to action on Tuesday evening when they play their home opener against the University of New England at 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bowdoin coasted to a 67-44 win in its home opener on Saturday against Maine Maritime Academy.

The Polar Bears improved to 2-2 , while the Mariners suffered their first loss and dropped to 2-1.

The Polar Bears scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back, maintaining a double-digit lead throughout most of the first half. Stephen Ferraro scored a dozen points in the first period for Bowdoin, which shot 48% from the field and held MMA to just 32% shooting.

Down 39-22 at the break, the Mariners used an early second-half run to close to within 10 points following three free throws from Malachi Reincke, 49-39, with 10:55 to go. Bowdoin replied with a 16-1 run, capped by a Sam Grad 3-pointer to put the game away, as the Polar Bears led by as many as 25 points in the closing minutes on their way to the win.

Three Bowdoin players finished with double-doubles, led by Ferraro’s 14 points and 10 rebounds. Grad had 12 points, 10 boards and four blocks, while Xander Werkman finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Maine Maritime was led by 12 points from Riley MacLeod.

The Polar Bears will host the University of New England on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s hockey

WATERVILLE — The women’s hockey team suffered a 2-0 setback to Colby on Saturday afternoon.

The Mules earned the series sweep and improved to 4-0-0 (4-0-0 NESCAC). The Polar Bears are 2-2-0 (2-2-0 NESCAC).

The Mules got on the board with 2:32 remaining in the opening period. Tess Dupre and McKinley Karpa fed Madi Aumann deep in the Polar Bear zone to go ahead 1-0. Colby doubled its lead in the second, capitalizing on a power play. Bri Michaud-Nolan scored midway through the frame.

Dani Marquez made 39 saves for the Polar Bears.

On Friday,Karpa scored with 30 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Colby to a 2-1 OT victory over Bowdoin.

Angelina Joyce wristed a shot off the crossbar midway through the first period. The puck bounced down and sat on the goal line before Nina Prunster covered it.

Karpa earned a breakaway along the right boards with four minutes to play. The sophomore drew Bowdoin goaltender Marquez (39 saves) and flipped a quick shot to the near side. Marquez caught a piece of the puck and deflected the bid wide.

On the power play eight minutes into the second, Karpa wrapped around the net and put the puck on pads from the right post. The rebound trickled through and Anna Cosentino put away the loose puck for a 1-0 Colby lead.

The Polar Bears evened the game with 4:23 remaining in the regulation. Joyce finished off an Izzy Stoddard pass.

In overtime, Karpa received a feed from Dupre just outside the Bowdoin zone. Karpa skated down the middle and aimed a hard shot at Marquez. The puck hit the goalie in the chest and flipped up and over to win the game with 30 seconds remaining.

Marquez made 31 stops for the Polar Bears. Prunster made 28 saves for Colby.

The Polar Bears play Stevenson at UMass-Boston on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Cross country

Bowdoin senior Caroline Shipley earned All-American honors by finishing 40th at the 2019 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championship Saturday at Louisville, Kentucky..

Shipley headlined a trio of strong performances by the Polar Bears on Saturday as Delaney Bullock (68th in women’s race) and Luca Ostertag-Hill (178th in men’s race) also competed for Bowdoin.

On a soft and muddy course at Sawyer Park, Shipley used a fast start to get towards the front of the field and moved up from 68th place after 1K, earning the final All-American spot by ending in 22:13.7.

Bullock moved up from 81st place after 1K all the way to 56th by the 3K mark. Her 68th place showing (22:35.8) was a 67-place improvement from her nationals race last fall.

Ostertag-Hill was patient over the first 1K and then moved up an astounding 88 places over the next 7K, finishing in a time of 25:56.1. He was the 26th finisher at the New England regional last weekend and ended as the 24th New England finisher on Saturday at NCAA’s.

Swimming

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Bowdoin swimming & diving team opened the 2019-20 season with a meet against WPI and MIT in Worcester on Saturday afternoon.

The men fell 231-62 to MIT and by a slight 150-144 margin to WPI. On the women’s side, the Polar Bears topped WPI 220-78 and dropped a 185-113 result to MIT.

In men’s action, Bowdoin’s medley relay A team, comprised of Ted Mebust, Marc Bourgeois, Julian Abaldo, and Ethan O’Connor finished in third with a time of 1:37.73. Justin Yang and Leighton Mayers finished second and third in the 100 backstroke, with Mayers also turning in a second place finish in the 200 backstroke (1:57.40). In his first collegiate meet, Daniel Calder finished second in the 200 fly, turning in a time of 1:58.76. On the boards, Henry Isaacson finished second in both the one and three meter diving events.

On the women’s side, Marshall Lowery, Anna Roberts, Mary Laurita, and Amanda Banasiak combined for a second place finish in the 200 medley relay. Kate Fosburgh had an outstanding opening meet. The sophomore won the 200 free (1:57.31), was second in the 100 free (54.06), and third in the 100 fly (59.02). Fosburgh’s time in the fly was a lifetime best, breaking the one minute mark.

The Polar Bears finished one-two in the 1000 yard freestyle. Nadia Eguchi touched first in 10:50.10 and Kathleen Kemp was second (10:56.27). Kemp turned in a second place finish in the 500 free as well. Francesca Garces made her college debut with a second place finish in the 100 back. (1:00.49).

First-year classmates Roberts and Emilie Grand’Pierre placed second and third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke. Banasiak turned in a third place finish in the 50 free. Laurita won the 100 fly (58.39) and turned in a third place result in the 100 free. Banasiak, Fosburgh, Laurita, and Cassandra Maroney combined for a second place finish in the 400 free relay. Thea Kelsey had a third place showing on the 3-meter.

The Polar Bears host the Maine State Meet on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7.

Men’s hockey

WATERVILLE — The Bowdoin men’s hockey team fell 5-2 to Colby on Saturday evening in Waterville after allowing four power play goals.

The Polar Bears and Mules share identical 1-2-0 (1-2-0 NESCAC) records.

Each team scored a power play goal in the opening period. Kienan Scott gave the hosts a lead at 6:17, but Thomas Dunleavy evened the score eight minutes later with assists from Chris Brown and Andy Stoneman.

Three minutes into the second, Alex Bourhas tallied a power play goal.

Bowdoin tied the game three minutes into the third period with a shorthanded tally from Graham Rutledge off feeds from Christian Capello and Pat Geary. The Mules responded forty seconds later with another power play goal. Midway through the frame, Colby went up 4-2 on another man-up opportunity. The Mules iced the game late with an empty netter.

Alex Zafonte made 26 stops for the Polar Bears, who plays their home opener on Tuesday against the University of New England.

Women’s squash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Bowdoin College women’s squash team split a pair of matches in Connecticut this weekend, defeating Hamilton 5-4 and falling to Wesleyan 8-1.

With the split, the 28th-ranked Polar Bears move to 2-2 on the season.

The top five players proved to be the difference for the Polar Bears against the Continentals, as Clio Bersani and Ursula Sze took 3-0 wins at number two and three, respectively, for Bowdoin.

A trio of 3-1 wins clinched the Hamilton win, as Caroline Glaser won at number one and Sophie Barber took a victory at number four and Melissa Horan won at number five.

Against Wesleyan on Sunday, Bowdoin played a number of close matches but couldn’t come away with the victory.

Ursula Sze took Bowdoin’s sole match win, taking the final two sets of a 3-1 (11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5) victory at number three. Melissa Horan battled well at number five, forcing a fifth set but falling 3-2 (6-11, 12-10, 11-4, 4-11, 11-7).

The Polar Bears will return to action on Dec. 7 when they face Tufts at Harvard at 1 p.m.

Men’s squash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Bowdoin College men’s squash team picked up two more wins over the weekend, beating Hamilton and Wesleyan by 9-0 scores to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2007.

The Polar Bears (4-0) are currently ranked 24th in the nation. The start matches the best for Bowdoin since 2007 when they also began the year with a 4-0 record.

Bowdoin took care of business handily on both days, opening with eight 3-0 wins against Hamilton on Saturday.

Deven Kanwal rallied from an 0-1 deficit to win 3-1 at the number one position, and the Polar Bears got 3-0 victories from John Milligan, Carson Claar, Adham Sobhy, Tyler Shonrock, Henry Somerby, Gannon Leech, Drew Clark and Ishaan George to complete the triumph.

It was a similar story on Sunday against Wesleyan, with Kanwal capturing a 3-2 win at the top spot, followed by eight 3-0 wins for the rest of the lineup in the same order as Saturday’s victory.

Bowdoin is off until Dec. 7 when they play Tufts at Harvard at 1 p.m.

