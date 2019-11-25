Arrests

11/21 at 11:45 p.m. Derek Zimmerman, 56, of Monarch Court, was arrested by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Monarch Court on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

11/22 at 6:35 a.m. Matthew Thibodeau, 33, of Allen Pond Road, Greene, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Charles Tompson on Gurnet Road.

11/22 at 12:38 p.m. Christopher McKenney, 27, of Foster Point Road, West Bath, was arrested on two warrants by Officer Charles Tompson on Tenney Way.

11/23 at 9:48 p.m. Jayda Burns, 21, of Middle Street, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Pleasant Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/25 at 12:52 a.m. Susan Hunt, 57, of Maine Street, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road and charged with operating after suspension and violating condition of release.

Summonses

11/19 at 6:44 p.m. Robert McKenney, 47, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Medical Center Drive on a charge of criminal threatening.

11/20 at 8:54 a.m. Nathanial Barter, 23, of Main Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of criminal speed.

11/22 at 5:43 p.m. Sierra Reichert, 32, listed as a transient, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/22 at 11:57 p.m. Nickolas Littlefield, 18, of Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, was issued a summons by Officer Patrick Scott on Bath Road on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor.

11/23 at 12:47 p.m. Wendy LeFavor, 59, of Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, was issued a summons by Officer Charles Tompson on Elm Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

11/19 at 10:02 p.m. Structure fire on Bluegrass Drive.

11/20 at 4:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

11/21 at 10:19 p.m. Alarm on South Street.

11/22 at 2:18 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

11/22 at 8:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

11/23 at 1:53 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Highland and Bostwick roads.

11/25 at 5:28 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 59 calls from Nov. 19-25.

