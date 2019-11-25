BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Coach Ed Orgeron and the No. 1 Tigers do little to disguise their lingering disgust about the way they lost a seven-overtime thriller at Texas A&M one year ago.

“We just felt helpless,” Orgeron said Monday while reflecting on the excruciating and exhausting 74-72 loss that featured everything from spectacular clutch plays to disputed officiating and postgame fisticuffs.

“We just felt that when our time comes, we’re going to do something about it – and now’s the time.”

LSU (11-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) hasn’t lost since, having won their bowl game to end last season and their first eleven regular season games this season.

Joe Burrow, who reportedly passed out in the locker room and needed multiple doses of intravenous fluids after last year’s meeting, grinned when asked after a victory over Arkansas on Saturday night if he was already looking forward to a rematch with the Aggies.

“Excited for Saturday. Excited,” Burrow said, his facial expression indicating that he was choosing to leave certain thoughts unspoken.

When pressed why he was excited, he responded, “A chance to go 12-0.”

AWARDS: Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are finalists for two major college football trophies to be presented at ESPN’s awards show next month.

Burrow, Young and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are the finalists for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s top player. Burrow is also up for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, along with Hurts and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Young and Brown are finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive player. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is the other Bednarik finalist.

UNLV: The school announced that it is parting ways with Coach Tony Sanchez after this season, which wraps up when it faces rival Nevada for the Fremont Cannon on Saturday. UNLV said it will immediately begin searching for a new coach.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »