Six Maine organizations were recognized by the Finance Authority of Maine for their work in helping local businesses and students succeed. The recognitions were made at FAME’s Nov. 21 annual meeting.

Business at Work for Maine Award: Amplify Additive of Scarborough, for its innovative manufacturing and work helping other companies choose the right technology for the right application. The company benefited from a unique partnership involving a FAME Direct Loan and financing from other partners such as the Maine Venture Fund, Maine Technology Institute and Coastal Enterprises Inc.

Education at Work for Maine Award: Professional Logging Contractors of Maine of Augusta for its work giving independent logging contractors and sole proprietors a voice in Maine’s changing forest industry. It offers Maine’s only post-secondary training program for operators of mechanized logging equipment. Launched in 2017, the program involves a partnership between the Maine Community College System, the PLC, and industry partners.

Education at Work for Maine Award: Ronald Milliken, longtime director of financial aid at University of Maine Farmington, and the financial literacy peer education program he founded that champions financial literacy and responsible borrowing. The program’s mission is to increase the financial literacy capability of students by providing them with student-led informational programming regarding personal finance, student loan borrowing, default prevention and financial aid. The program has begun a statewide expansion, and will ultimately be offered at all seven campuses of the University of Maine System.

Lender at Work for Maine Award ($1.5 billion or above in assets): Camden National Bank. This is the bank’s 10th time as an awardee. Over the past year, Camden National partnered with FAME on 48 loans totaling approximately $13.6 million. This in turn helped to create 109 Maine jobs and retain an additional 484 jobs.

Lender at Work for Maine Award (up to $1.5 billion in assets): Skowhegan Savings. This past year, FAME partnered with Skowhegan Savings on eight loans to Maine companies totaling approximately $6 million. This helped to retain 53 Maine jobs. In partnership with Jobs for Maine’s Graduates, Skowhegan Savings has developed a career preparation and financial literacy program to give all students in Somerset and Franklin counties the skills and experience needed for success in today’s workforce.

Lender at Work for Maine Award: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust: FAME partnered this year with the bank on 20 loans totaling approximately $5.1 million. This helped to create 39 Maine jobs and retain an additional 112 Maine jobs. The bank is being recognized for its increased partnership with FAME this past year utilizing the agency’s commercial loan insurance program.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: