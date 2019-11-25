Foreside Financial Group of Portland is continuing its recent acquisition spree with plans to acquire the fund-distribution subsidiary of mega bank U.S. Bancorp.

Foreside Financial announced Monday in a news release that it intends to acquire Quasar Distributors of Milwaukee, U.S. Bancorp’s mutual fund and exchange-traded fund distribution business. Terms of the planned acquisition were not disclosed.

Milwaukee-based U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank. Quasar Distributors has 26 employees and about 200 clients, according to the release.

“Foreside is excited for the potential this acquisition provides to broaden our wide range of compliance and regulatory service offerings to clients based all over the U.S.,” said Foreside Financial President Dave Whitaker in the release. “Our inorganic growth continues to fuel our organic growth, as acquisitions like this one allow us to expand our service offerings and provide better strategic counsel and service to our clients.”

The company has 90 employees in Portland and 225 nationally.

With over $1 trillion in assets under distribution, Foreside Financial continues to grow its market share rapidly. A majority stake in the financial services outsourcing firm was acquired in early 2017 by Lovell Minnick Partners, a private-equity firm based in Pennsylvania, which has invested heavily in the company’s growth.

Most recently, Foreside Financial acquired New Hampshire-based outsourced compliance and regulatory services firm NCS Regulatory Compliance in January, and Atlanta-based regulatory compliance consulting firm Compliance Advisory Services in October.

