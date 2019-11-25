All-stars were plentiful this fall as local standouts made their mark in multiple sports.

Here’s a recap:

Football

Freeport and Yarmouth had football players honored by the Western Maine Conference.

In Class C, Freeport’s Tre Morris, Treyvon Murhammer and Adam Ulrickson were named all-stars.

In the 8-man division, Yarmouth’s Jake McGrath, David Riddel and Liam Sullivan were selected.

Boys’ soccer

Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team won another Class B state title earlier this month and the Clippers placed three players, Alejandro Coury, Liam Ireland and Jason Lainey, on the Western Maine Conference Class B all-star team. They were joined by Freeport’s Jesse Bennell, Sam LaRochelle, Gabe Wagner and Will Winter and Greely’s Silas Cunningham, Aidan Melville and Chris Theodores.

The second-team included Freeport’s Ethan Prescott, Greely’s Andy Moore and Yarmouth’s John D’Appolonia and Aidan Hickey.

The Class C/D all-star team included Cam Goodrich and Stefan Kulhanek of Class D champion North Yarmouth Academy.

Freeport’s Jesse Bennell and Sam LaRochelle, Greely’s Aidan Melville, NYA’s Cam Goodrich and Yarmouth’s John Clinton, Alejandro Coury, John D’Appolonia, David Hattan, Spencer King, Jason Lainey, Will Nicholas and Isaac Owen qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Class A state champion Falmouth placed forward Gus Ford and back Joe Dye on the SMAA first-team.

Falmouth midfielder Rion Dos Santos was named to the second-team.

Falmouth forward Macklin Williams, back Adrian Friedman and goalkeeper Jackson Quinn were honorable mention selections.

Falmouth’s Garrett Daniels, Adrian Friedman, Josh LeFevre, Jackson Quinn, Ben Rooks and Macklin Williams qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Dye, Freeport’s Bennell, Wagner and Winter, Greely’s Melville and Theodores and Yarmouth’s Coury, D’Appolonia, Hickey, Ireland and Lainey played for the South in the Class A/B boys’ Senior All-Star Game and NYA’s Goodrich played for the South in the C/D boys’ Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Dye and Ford were also named to the Class A South regional all-star team, while Freeport’s Bennell, Wagner and Winter, Greely’s Melville and Theodores and Yarmouth’s Coury, D’Appolonia, Hickey, Ireland and Lainey were named to the Class B South regional squad and NYA’s Goodrich made the Class D South regional team.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Carly Downey, Natalie Farrell and Serena Mower of repeat Class D state champion NYA were named to the WMC Class C/D all-star team.

Freeport’s Catriona Gould, Carly Intraversato, Tara Migliaccio and Rachel Wall, Greely’s Katherine Clancy, Hanna Cornish and Sawyer Dusch and Yarmouth’s Hannah Dwyer, Ashlyn Feeley, Ehryn Groothoff and Parker Harnett made the Class B all-star team.

The WMC All-Academic team included Freeport’s Abigail Brier, Catriona Gould, Sarah Gray, Ayanna Hatton, Tia Peterson, Charlotte Soule and Annika Thomas, Greely’s Katherine Bennert, Sawyer Dusch, Paige Evans and Ellie Holt, NYA’s Molly Grant and Serena Mower and Yarmouth’s Ashlyn Feeley, Ehryn Groothoff, Abigail Hincks, Ella Caruso, Audrey Goessling, Hope Olson and Adriana Whitlock.

In the SMAA, Falmouth midfielder Lexie Bugbee and backs Izzy Dyer and Devin Quinn were named to the second-team.

Falmouth goalkeeper Jordan Wolf was an honorable mention.

Falmouth’s Kelly Yoon made the SMAA Senior All-Citizenship team.

Falmouth’s Gabi Esmond, Aimee Muscadin and Kelly Yoon qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Freeport’s Gould and Migliaccio played for the South in the Class A/B girls’ Senior All-Star Game. NYA’s Downey and Mower played for the South in the Class C/D girls’ Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Bugbee was also named to the Class A South regional all-star team, while Freeport’s Gould and Migliaccio and Yarmouth’s Harnett made the Class B South regional all-star team and NYA’s Downey, Farrell and Mower were named to the Class D South regional all-star team.

Field hockey

The SMAA field hockey first-team included Falmouth’s Sarah Wentworth.

Falmouth’s Parker Spence was named to the second-team.

Falmouth’s Cassidy Pingree was an honorable mention.

Falmouth’s Summer Staples was named her team’s Rookie of the Year.

Falmouth’s Isabella Roy, Parker Spence, Elizabeth Seeker, Ellie Nash, Olivia Teufel, Veronica Grobe, Lila Rouhana, Sarah Wentworth, Sophia Blier and MaryKate Bayer qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, Freeport’s Rachel Harmon, Greely’s Savanna Harvey and Yarmouth’s Lily McDowell were Class B first-team all-stars.

The Class B second-team included Freeport’s Amelia Ferrin, Ally Randall and Piper Sherbert, Greely’s Hannah Perfetti and Yarmouth’s Abby Hill and Tessa Piker.

The Class C first-team included NYA’s Maya Davis, Katie Larson and Eliza Tod.

NYA’s Emilia McKenney, Marina Piehl and Lily Weinrich were second-teamers.

NYA’s Davis was named WMC Class C Oustanding Player.

Falmouth’s Wentworth, Freeport’s Harmon, Greely’s Harvey, NYA’s Davis and Yarmouth’s McDowell were also named to the All-State team.

Falmouth’s Isabella Roy, Sarah Wentworth, Sophia Blier, Lila Rouhana, Elizabeth Seeker, Ellie Nash, Veronica Grobe and MaryKate Bayer, Freeport’s Rachel Harmon, NYA’s Eliza Tod and Yarmouth’s Lily McDowell qualified for the All-State, All-Academic team.

Volleyball

Falmouth’s volleyball team repeated as Class A state champion and placed a pair of players, outside hitter Annika Hester and setter/hitter Katie Phillips, on the SMAA first-team.

Falmouth middle hitter Rose Riversmith was named to the second-team.

Falmouth setter/outside hitter Hillary Bouchard was an honorable mention.

Falmouth’s Hester was named SMAA Most Valuable Player.

Falmouth’s Xantia Kansil, Gretchen Barney, Olivia Zimba, Holly Barney, Sophie Goldberg and Mia McHugh qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Hester was also named to the Class A all-state first-team, while Phillips and Riversmith made the second-team.

Hester was chosen as the top player in the state in Class A

Sophie Dickson, Evelyn Lukis and Maggie Murray of Class B champion Yarmouth made the Class B all-state, first-team.

Greely’s Audrey Boyle and Katie Fitzpatrick were named to the Class B all-state, second-team.

Yarmouth’s Lukis was named the top player in the state in Class B.

The Class C all-state first-team included Afton Morton of NYA.

Cross country

Class A champion Sofie Matson of Falmouth headlined the SMAA girls’ cross country all-star team. She was joined by teammate Karley Piers.

Matson was also named Runner of the Year.

Falmouth’s Oceane Bowden, Bella Burnap, Molly Charney, Kaitlyn Dowling, Molly McDermott and Annalise Rodrigue qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

The SMAA boys’ all-star first-team included Falmouth’s Ben Greene and Benjamin Potter.

Falmouth’s Michael Smoluk was an honorable mention.

Falmouth’s Nolan Anderson, Benjamin Potter and Michael Smoluk qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Class C individual champion Olivia Reynolds of Maine Coast Waldorf made the first-team.

The second-team included Freeport’s Jane Dawson, Elsa Blease and Jillian Wight, MCW’s Emma Haims and Yarmouth’s Sadie Cowles and Mary Psyhogeos.

The WMC boys’ first-team included Freeport’s Martin Horne and Aiden Kusche and Seamus Woodruff of Class C champion MCW.

Freeport’s Nate Davis and MCW’s Bryan Stark-Chessa, John Miles Muenten and Louis Walker made the second-team.

Freeport’s Cecilia Cobbs, Reagan Davis and Noah Hight, Greely’s Marin Provencher and Anna Raley, NYA’s Spencer Barton and Ellen Hilscher and Yarmouth’s Alex Augur, Sadie Cowles, Jane Fulton, Cade Robison, Jill Oestreicher, Anders Corey, Lexie Caterine, Gavin Hamm, Caleb Lambert, Emma Siewczynski, Amanda Jenkins, Quincy Whipple, Dan LaMourie, Avery May, Lindsey Smith and Connor Tull qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Sofie Matson and Karley Piers and MCW’s Reynolds also qualified for the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association girls’ All-State first-team.

Greely’s Marin Provencher made the second-team.

Falmouth’s Ben Greene and Benjamin Potter made the boys’ All-State first-team.

Greely’s Riley Franklin and Sam Wilson were second-teamers.

Golf

The SMAA Northern Division golf first-team included Falmouth’s Tyler Baker and Jack Stowell.

Falmouth’s Charlie Pochepan was a second-team selection.

In the Central Division, Greely’s D.J. Kenney and Andrew Klein made the first-team.

Greely’s Ben Rosenthal made the second-team.

Greely’s Ruth Weeks was a girls’ golf all-star.

In the WMC, Class B all-stars included Freeport’s T.J. Whelan, Tom Robinson and Molly Whelan and Yarmouth’s Quinn Federle and Sam O’Donnell.

In Class C, NYA’s Carson Gall, Cal Davies and Bryce Poulin made the all-star team.

Freeport’s Thomas Robinson and Molly Whelan qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

