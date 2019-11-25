I appreciate Gerald Petruccelli and Bruce McGlauflin bringing these problems up again (“Commentary: State of Maine is an unfit guardian for intellectually disabled adults,” Nov. 10).

Their comments are still valid. The guardianship problem has been evident since before I returned to Maine (in 1976). I know of no state that has found a satisfactory solution. But it is the problems that seem unsolvable that are the most important to solve. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services does budget money for guardianship issues. The amount could be identified as seed money for a new or modified contractual nonprofit program.

Losing the Office of Advocacy had a definite impact on my daughter’s life. Their attitude of respect for those they served, their capable demeanor and sharp attention to the results, their devotion to quality and understanding of the needs and wishes of those with limited communication ability, and their basic kindness armed with their legal knowledge has been missed.

Many of that staff have assumed volunteer positions. Their experience should be used to train a younger generation in what they have learned and in searching for solutions to these problems. Those that served in nonpaying positions of oversight, without the cooperation of DHHS, must be thanked for their persistence.

Hopefully, this is changing; their efforts will be recognized and we will find the solutions to guardianship, safety and a quality of life that is needed.

Darla Stimpson Chafin

Augusta

