People Plus and Mid Coast–Parkview Health have partnered to offer a new Memory Enhancement Class focused on early-stage memory loss. The purpose of the class is to provide education, support and strategies for living optimally.

Each participant is required to bring a support person to help the participant identify how the information can be applied to daily living, to practice newly learned skills with the participant and to discuss and reinforce new information with the participant.

The five-week Saturday class is limited to eight participants and their support person. It will run 9:30–11:30 a.m. from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Feb. 15, —no class Feb. 1 — at the People Plus Center. The cost is $10 per participant/support person totaling $50 for each pair.

Classes include Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Brain Health, Effective Strategies for Communication and Daily Living, Medication Management and Happiness, including Personal Growth, Social Connection, Community Resources, and the Gift of Giving Back.

Pre-payment is required for registration. Register and pay via check or cash in person at People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick or call (207) 729-0757.

