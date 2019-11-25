MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 17th consecutive double-double to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally in the second half for their eighth consecutive victory, 122-118 over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Milwaukee led 120-113 with 1:24 left, but Bojan Bogdanovic countered with a 3-pointer and Donovan Mitchell followed with a layup to make 120-118 with 43 seconds left. The Bucks missed on their next possession, but Brook Lopez blocked Mitchell’s driving layup attempt with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Wesley Matthews added 19 points and Eric Bledsoe 13 for the Bucks, whose last loss was at Utah on Nov. 8.

Bogdanovic had 24 points and Mitchell 20 for the Jazz, who were 21 of 45 on 3-pointers.

HEAT 117, HORNETS 100: Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 21 points and Miami remained unbeaten at home with a win over Charlotte.

Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and Kelly Olynyk finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Miami.

The Heat are 7-0 at home for only the second time.

TRAIL BLAZERS 117, BULLS 94: Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points in just his fourth game of the season, CJ McCollum added 21 and the Portland Trail Blazers won in Chicago.

Damian Lillard had 13 points and 12 assists as Portland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Anthony was 10 for 20 from the field, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. He now has 25,615 career points to move ahead of Alex English (26,613) into 18th on the NBA’s career scoring list.

NETS 108, CAVALIERS 106: Spencer Dinwiddie hit a fadeaway jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining to give Brooklyn its fourth straight victory, in Cleveland.

RAPTORS 101, 76ERS 96: Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Fred VanVleet added 24 and host Toronto held Joel Embiid scoreless in a 101-96 win.

PACERS 126, GRIZZLIES 114: T.J. Warren scored 26 points to lead Indiana to a victory over Memphis in Indianapolis.

Jeremy Lamb had 19 points and Aaron Holiday added 16 points off the bench for the Pacers (10-6).

TIMBERWOLVES 125, HAWKS 113: Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points and Minnesota rode three big offensive quarters to rally past the Hawks in Atlanta.

PISTONS 103, MAGIC 88: Luke Kennard scored 20 points and Blake Griffin added 17 to lead Detroit to a win at home.

NOTES

THUNGER: Oklahoma City guard Hamidou Diallo will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a hyperextension sprain in his right elbow.

