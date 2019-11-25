NEW YORK — Tony DeAngelo scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild that moved goalie Henrik Lundqvist into sole possession of fifth place on the NHL career wins list Monday night.

Chris Kreider tied it for the Rangers on a power-play goal with less than three minutes left in the third period. Brady Skjei scored early and Artemi Panarin had three assists, giving him at least one point in all 11 games New York has won this season.

Zach Parise and Ryan Donato scored for the Wild.

DeAngelo skated in from the blue line and snapped the puck past Minnesota netminder Alex Stalock. Ryan Strome and Panarin assisted on the play.

Lundqvist made 26 saves for his 455th win, breaking a tie with Curtis Joseph for fifth place all-time.

PENGUINS 3, FLAMES 2: Jake Guentzel beat David Rittich on a rush 4:04 into overtime to lift host Pittsburgh over Calgary.

Jared McCann scored his ninth goal and Alex Galchenyuk got his first with the Penguins. Both had a goal and an assist, helping Pittsburgh get a point for the 11th time in 13 games — eight of those 13 have gone to overtime.

Tristan Jarry stopped 32 shots and has allowed two goals or fewer in six of seven games.

FLYERS 2, CANUCKS 1: Jakub Voracek scored midway through the third period to lift host Philadelphia over Vancouver.

Voracek one-timed Justin Braun’s pass off the right post and behind goalie Thatcher Demko. Voracek’s sixth of the season and second in two games snapped a 1-1 tie.

BLUE JACKETS 1, SENATORS 0: Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout, lifting Columbus to a win at home.

The win was the fourth in five games for the Blue Jackets (10-9-4) and it marked their fourth straight at home over Ottawa.

LIGHTNING 5, SABRES 2: Cedric Paquette and Ondrej Palat scored short-handed goals 49 seconds apart in the third period and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo in Tampa, Florida.

Paquette had a breakaway goal at 8:17, before Palat made it 5-2 on a 2-on-1 break.

NOTES

MAPLE LEAFS: Gorward Alexander Kerfoot has been suspended two games by the NHL for his hit on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson.

Kerfoot will lose more than $37,000 in salary and miss games Wednesday in Detroit and Friday in Buffalo. He had no prior disciplinary history with the league.

