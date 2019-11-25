The University of Maine football team’s season ended Saturday in disappointment, a 28-10 loss to rival New Hampshire that knocked the Black Bears out of playoff contention.

Maine finished 6-6, 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association in Nick Charlton’s first season as head coach. And, truthfully, even a win at New Hampshire wouldn’t have guaranteed a Football Championship Subdivision playoff berth for the Black Bears. Towson finished 7-5, 4-4 and didn’t get in – and the Tigers defeated Maine, 45-23.

Charlton has already begun work on the 2020 season, which opens on Sept. 3 at Ball State.

“Any time you lose, it’s hard,” he said. “But the guys have got to learn from it and grow from it. Next year we’ll have another chance to grow the program and develop the culture that we’re in the middle of developing.”

The most intriguing competition for 2020 could be at quarterback. Chris Ferguson, who led Maine to a 10-4 record and the national semifinals in 2018, was the starter until he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the season’s sixth game against Richmond. He was replaced by freshman Joe Fagnano, who was very impressive in leading Maine through a four-game winning streak, completing 121 of 184 passes (66 percent) for 1,835 yards and 17 touchdowns, with only three interceptions.

Ferguson’s recovery time (five to seven months following surgery) means he may not be ready for spring football. So the competition will likely go into the summer.

“They’re both great players and both great people,” said Charlton. “We’re not making any decisions right now, the season just ended two days ago. I want to talk to both of them now that the season is over. We’re getting both back and we’ll go from there.”

Charlton added that the competition there is no different than any other position. “Whoever is the best player will play,” he said.

Offensively, Maine will need to replace its two most dynamic players – wide receivers Earnest Edwards and Jaquan Blair – as well as running backs Joe Fitzpatrick and Emmanuel Reed. All five starters on the offensive line return, as do receivers Devin Young and Andre Miller, who combined for 1,122 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. But Charlton said one focus of this year’s recruiting class will be on running backs.

The Black Bears averaged only 128.8 rushing yards a game this year, 10th in the CAA and the lowest since 2015 (115.4). Maine has three backs on its roster, Jordan Rowell, Curtis Murray and Elijah Brooks, who combined for 14 carries for 58 yards. Rowell, the transfer from Northern Illinois, was injured in training camp and didn’t carry the ball once.

“Now it’s all about recruiting,” said Charlton. “We have to recruit the running back position. We need to develop a running back. When you look across the league, that’s a big part of winning. … We need guys that can do a lot of different things and play at a high level all the time.”

Charlton expects the Black Bears to be busy during the NCAA’s early signing period for football, which starts Dec. 18. He said Maine has “a good amount” of scholarships available.

Defensively Maine is going to have to replace three starters on the line (Kayon Whitaker, Charles Mitchell and Alejandro Oregon), linebacker and leading tackler Taji Lowe, cornerback Manny Patterson and safety Joshua Huffman.

The Black Bears should get back middle linebacker Deshawn Stevens, who was Maine’s leading tackler in 2018 but suffered an Achilles injury in his right leg early in the second quarter of the season opener. His return should have a big impact, especially on young linebackers Adrian Otero (83 tackles, second on the team) and Myles Taylor (31 tackles).

His impact will be felt most in run defense. A year ago, Maine led the nation, allowing just 79.2 rushing yards per game. This year, without Stevens, the Black Bears allowed 156.5.

“Deshawn means the world to this team, the whole organization in general,” said Charlton. “Just getting him healthy and around will be huge for us. He’s a premier player at this level, at any level.”

Charlton pointed out that this was the first time since 2003 that the Black Bears didn’t follow up a winning season with a losing record. But, he added, the team wanted more than a .500 record.

“The expectation for this program now is that that’s not good enough,” he said. “We want to make the playoffs every year.”

