Falmouth
Mon. 12/2 7 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Tues. 12/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TH
Tues. 12/3 7 p.m. W. Falmouth Crossing Feasibility Study 58 Woodville Rd.
Wed. 12/4 12 p.m. Ordinance Committee TH
Thur.. 12/5 5:30 p.m. REAC TH
Freeport
Mon. 12/2 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop TH
Mon. 12/2 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees FCL
Tues. 12/3 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee TH
Tues. 12/3 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 12/4 6 p.m. Planning Board TH
North Yarmouth
Tues. 12/3 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Tues. 12/3 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee TO
Yarmouth
Mon. 12/2 8 a.m. 20 Mill Street Committee CR
Tues. 12/3 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board CR
Tues. 12/3 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee CR
Wed. 12/4 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee CR
Wed. 12/4 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee LC
Thur. 12/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop LC
