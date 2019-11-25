Falmouth

Mon.  12/2  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TH

Tues.  12/3  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Tues.  12/3  7 p.m.  W. Falmouth Crossing Feasibility Study  58 Woodville Rd.

Wed.  12/4  12 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  TH

Thur.. 12/5  5:30 p.m.  REAC  TH

Freeport

Mon.  12/2  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop  TH

Mon.  12/2  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees  FCL

Tues.  12/3  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee  TH

Tues.  12/3  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  12/4  6 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  12/3  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Tues.  12/3  7 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  TO

Yarmouth

Mon.  12/2  8 a.m.  20 Mill Street Committee  CR

Tues.  12/3  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board  CR

Tues.  12/3  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  CR

Wed.  12/4  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  CR

Wed.  12/4  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee  LC

Thur.  12/5  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  LC

