STANDISH – Kevin Watson Weatherby, 55, passed away November 22, 2019, at his home, with his wife, Valerie, by his side. He was born February 7, 1964, a son of Aubrey and Isabella (Cail) Weatherby.

Kevin graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in the class of 1982. He worked in the oil business for 29 years and was employed at Buxton Oil, Webber, and Dead River at various times. As the lead installer at Dead River, he was well-respected employee.

On September 30, 2006, he married the love of his life, Valerie Inman. Kevin was a jack of all trades, and was particularly mechanically inclined. He enjoyed fixing up old cars (especially Ford models), building stock cars, and tinkering in the junkyard. Some of his favorite past times include attending car shows and helping out at Beech Ridge and Oxford Plains. Naturally, he was a Nascar fan.

Kevin was a quiet man, but so caring, and loyal to those he knew and loved. A great sense of humor, he was an incredible husband who will be remembered for his warm heart.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Valerie Weatherby; his sister, Sadie Ramsay and her husband David and their son Joshua; his brother, Lewis Weatherby and his wife Joanne, and their daughters, Kelly and Kristen; his uncle, Delbert Weatherby; his in-laws, David and Claire Inman; and his sister in law, Bernice Wellington and her husband Scott, and their children, Autumn and Allen.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents, and a cousin, “Buddy” Weatherby.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their excellent care as well as Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Philadelphia for the treatment provided to Kevin.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm with a celebration of life starting at 2pm at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Kevin’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

