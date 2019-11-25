PORTLAND – Annette “Honey” Goldman passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Nov. 22, 2019, at her home in San Francisco. She was 95. Honey was born October 27, 1924, to Max and Rose Hechtkop, and grew up in New York, attending high school in Brooklyn, and some college courses before working as an office worker. She had a large and loving family in New York with whom she remained close throughout her life. She met the love of her life, Ed Goldman, while traveling on a cruise in the Caribbean, and they married in 1959. They settled in Portland, Maine, and had two children, Mindy and Eric. Honey was a full-time mom, and worked in the office of Ed’s plumbing and heating company, Edward Supply. They both became very involved in the local Jewish Community in Portland, Maine. Whether it was the Center Women’s Club, being a Life Member of Hadassah or the Temple Beth El Sisterhood, Honey’s life was full and she was always contributing to the community.

Honey truly enjoyed life – she loved her weekly Mahjong games, watching her kid’s sporting events, cooking, playing tennis, and entertaining family and friends by the pool. The Goldman house was always filled with laughter, food, people and more people, and was a source of much fun over the years. Ed and Honey retired to Florida in the 1990s where they continued to enjoy life, commenting on their retirement community being like “day camp for older adults”. After Ed passed away in 2008, Honey moved to San Francisco to be closer to her daughter, Mindy.

Honey will be remembered for her kindness, her warmth, and her smile that would light up a room. Anyone who knew her, whether it be for months, years, or lifelong, would say what a lovely person she was, kind, warm, friendly and always making others feel welcome. Honey is survived by her daughter, Mindy, and her wife Kate and their children Megan and Jack; her son Eric, his wife Jackie and their daughter Charlotte, loving cousins, nieces and great nieces and nephews and great nephews and many, many friends.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Temple Beth El, 400 Deering Ave., in Portland, Maine. After the funeral, the family will gather at the home of their cousins, Julie and Matt Forsyth, 103 West Street, Portland, starting at 12:30 p.m. The family will also be sitting Shiva on Wednesday evening at the home of Eric Goldman, at 12 Cypress Road, in Wellesley, Mass. Arrangements provided by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to Temple Beth El in Portland, Maine, The U’ilani Fund or Rhoda Goldman Plaza in San Francisco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous