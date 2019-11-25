PORTLAND — Alumni of Portland and Deering high schools and other community members will have the opportunity Thursday, Nov. 27, to participate in a tradition that’s more than a century old: attending the 108th Annual Thanksgiving Day Game.

The football game between the two schools will start at 10:30 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Regular admission is $5 and $2 for students, military members and seniors. Tickets will be available at the game. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and halftime prizes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: