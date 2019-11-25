PORTLAND — Alumni of Portland and Deering high schools and other community members will have the opportunity Thursday, Nov. 27, to participate in a tradition that’s more than a century old: attending the 108th Annual Thanksgiving Day Game.
The football game between the two schools will start at 10:30 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Regular admission is $5 and $2 for students, military members and seniors. Tickets will be available at the game. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and halftime prizes.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
49ers start 3-game gauntlet with dominant win over Packers
-
Times Record
Police investigation reveals dozen shots fired in fatal gunfight at Brunswick family shelter
-
Times Record
Blinking sign latest attempt to calm confusing Brunswick intersection
-
Nation & World
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
-
Times Record
Panelist: Outdoor recreational industry must do more to get people outside