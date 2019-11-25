A municipal worker died in Springvale on Monday afternoon after he was apparently run over by his own truck, the Sanford fire chief said.

Fire Chief Steve Benotti said rescue workers were called to the area near the Springvale courthouse early Monday afternoon. Benotti did not give a precise address, and a 911 dispatcher refused to provide any information about the situation.

“It appears he was run over by his own truck,” Benotti said. “He was outside the motor vehicle.”

Benotti described the vehicle as a utility truck, but he declined to be more specific. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the vehicle was municipally owned or belonged to the person struck.

It also was unclear how the fatality unfolded or if any other city employees were present when the person was struck and killed.

This story will be updated.

