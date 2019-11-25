Topsham Public Library will host three visits from Santa next month.

The library will host storytime with Santa 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11. From 6-6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 and from 1:30-2 p.m. Dec. 14, the library will host Santa Reads, sponsored by Priority Real Estate Group LLC. Santa will be at the library to read to children in grades K-5, and to give out children’s books.

Topsham Public Library is located at 25 Foreside Road in Topsham. For more information, call Topsham Public Library at (207) 725-1727 or visit www.topshamlibrary.org.

