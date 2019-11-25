SOUTH PORTLAND — Holiday Fest 2019 kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Millcreek Park, 172 Ocean St. Festivities include horse drawn carriage rides, hot beverages and food, a visit with Santa at City Hall and a sing-along. The evening culminates with a tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the gazebo.

The event is hosted by the city of South Portland, the South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce and South Portland Parks & Recreation. For more information and a list of sponsors, visit portlandregion.com.

