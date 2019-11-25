SOUTH PORTLAND — Holiday Fest 2019 kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Millcreek Park, 172 Ocean St. Festivities include horse drawn carriage rides, hot beverages and food, a visit with Santa at City Hall and a sing-along. The evening culminates with a tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the gazebo.
The event is hosted by the city of South Portland, the South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce and South Portland Parks & Recreation. For more information and a list of sponsors, visit portlandregion.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Sanford municipal worker dies after being hit by truck
-
Local & State
Six Maine health organizations share $2.1 million to expand online services
-
Forecaster Sports
It was an all-star autumn in Forecaster Country- Northern edition
-
The Forecaster
All By My Elf: ‘Santaland Diaries’ offers 1-man holiday season satire in Bath
-
The Forecaster
South Portland Holiday Fest packs in festivities